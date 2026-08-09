Chiefs Preseason Schedule: How to Watch and Stream 3 Likely Mahomes-Less Games

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their first game action of 2026, with three preseason matchups scheduled before they open the regular season against the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City will play two of its three preseason games at Arrowhead Stadium, beginning with an Aug. 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs will then visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home to face the Seattle Seahawks.

The preseason will give fans their first game look at a revamped Chiefs roster that includes running back Kenneth Walker and rookies Mansoor Delane, Peter Woods and Jadon Canady.

One player fans may not get to see is Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has participated throughout training camp following surgery on his left knee, but head coach Andy Reid indicated that Kansas City is leaning toward keeping him out of preseason action.

How to Watch and Stream the Chiefs’ 2026 Preseason Schedule

All three of Kansas City’s preseason games will air locally on NBC affiliate KSHB 41. The Chiefs’ Aug. 15 opener against the Rams will also air nationally on NFL Network.

Fans can also stream the games through live-TV streaming services that carry the corresponding networks.

Kansas City opens the preseason against Los Angeles before traveling to Tampa Bay for its only road exhibition game. The Chiefs then return to Arrowhead to close the preseason against Seattle.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs — 4 p.m. ET — KSHB 41, NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 22: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:30 p.m. ET — KSHB 41

Friday, Aug. 28: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs — 8 p.m. ET — KSHB 41

Patrick Mahomes Could Miss the Entire Chiefs Preseason

Mahomes has participated in every part of training camp while continuing his recovery from surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Despite that progress, Reid acknowledged that Mahomes is unlikely to play against the Rams. The coach also indicated that he could keep his starting quarterback out of all three preseason games.

“I mean, there’s a pretty good chance where I don’t play him,” Reid said. “[The] percentages are leading that way. I don’t know if I’ll play him in the second or third game. I don’t know that. The percentages probably lean against not doing that.”

Mahomes, a nine-year veteran, has never missed an entire preseason.

His work at training camp has provided encouraging signs about his recovery. Mahomes has led the first-team offense during 11-on-11 periods and has shown his ability to scramble, sprint outside the pocket and change direction on his surgically repaired knee.

Mahomes said earlier in camp that he would like to play but understands why the Chiefs could prioritize having him healthy for Week 1.

“I’m a competitor, so [on] game day, I’m going to want to be out there,” Mahomes said. “But I understand the process of getting myself ready to play in the regular season is more important. We’ll see. The coaches and doctors will make that decision for me, but I’ll prepare myself like I’m going to play.”

If Mahomes does not play, the preseason should create additional opportunities for Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun. Fields and Nussmeier both joined Kansas City this season.

Mahomes’ primary target remains the Chiefs’ Sept. 14 regular-season opener against Denver at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs’ Complete 2026 Regular-Season Schedule

The Chiefs will begin the regular season with consecutive primetime home games against the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts before playing their first road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City has its bye in Week 5 and will play several nationally televised games later in the season, including a Thanksgiving night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Here is Kansas City’s complete 2026 regular-season schedule:

Monday, Sept. 14: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN, ABC

Sunday, Sept. 20: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Oct. 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 5: BYE

Sunday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Oct. 25: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Sunday, Nov. 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Nov. 8: New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Nov. 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Nov. 22: Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Thursday, Nov. 26: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Thursday, Dec. 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams — 8:15 p.m. ET — Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals — 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Monday, Dec. 21: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN, ABC

Sunday, Dec. 27: San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers — TBD — TBD

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — TBD — TBD