Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gets Disrespected

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won three rings with the team, and he still has plenty of years left in him. It’s really impossible to argue that Mahomes isn’t one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, and yes, he has the record to prove it. The Chiefs inked him to a 10-year contract back in 2020, so they know he’s in it for the long haul.

However, a new post-draft power ranking has Mahomes much lower than one would expect to see a 29-year-old winning quarterback who was just at the big game, again.

Best NFL Quarterbacks Following 2025 Draft

NFL expert and analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has a May 7 feature out ranking the best quarterbacks in the NFL following the 2025 draft.

“We decided to take stock of all 32 teams and sort today’s projected starting quarterbacks, accounting for not only their recent results but current status and outlook,” he notes in the piece. “These rankings will ultimately change as the actual 2025 season unfolds, as they’re built to tell the story of each quarterback’s respective rise and fall.”

Benjamin actually has Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders as the top quarterback in the league. Shocking, right? “Recency bias? Sure. But you’d be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that wouldn’t hurry to claim him as its quarterback of the present and future, contenders included,” Benjamin stated of this choice. “He was simply unflappable for much of his dynamic debut, which ended on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.”

So, where is Mahomes? Benjamin actually has him at No. 6 on the tally. It’s really mind-blowing that Mahomes isn’t higher.

“Was Mahomes’ ugly Super Bowl showing an anomaly, or clear evidence his increasing dependence on last-minute heroics isn’t as sustainable as it once was for Kansas City?” he asks in the piece. “A healthier pass-catching corps should help, but his leaky O-line still has questions. There’s no denying No. 15 is still the most trustworthy signal-caller in the game, but he’s now proven vulnerable twice on the big stage.”

More Shade for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report also has a May 7 feature out that names the NFL’s best quarterbacks going into the 2025 season. In the piece, he states that the big quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL draft, such as Cam Ward, haven’t quite earned their cred to be considered top quarterbacks in the NFL yet.

As for methodology, Gagnon states. “Using the old eyeball test along with a wide array of common, rate-based and advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference and Stathead, here’s how we view the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks as the next phase of the 2025 offseason gets underway.”

Gagnon doesn’t have Mahomes at No. 6, but he at least has him at No. 4.

“On paper, Mahomes has been a mediocre quarterback since the start of the 2023 season,” Gagnon states. “So, why is he still ranked fourth on this list? Well, as one of the most accomplished and talented players in NFL history, he still gets some benefit of the doubt. And it helps that the two-time MVP has saved himself over and over again.”