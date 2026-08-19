Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gets Bad Career News as Season Nears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to rebound from the worst statistical season of his career, and it appears his fellow NFL players have lost a bit of faith in whether he can get back to his peak.

Mahomes is on track to return from the ACL tear that cut short his 2025 season, having been cleared to practice in full but sitting out of the team’s first preseason game as a precaution. The Chiefs quarterback said he is confident he can return to normal, but fellow NFL players ranked him outside the top 15 for the first time in years.

Patrick Mahomes Drops in NFL Player Ranking

NFL.com has been revealing its “NFL Top 100,” a list voted on by players themselves, and unveiled Nos. 20 through 11 on Tuesday. The list showed Mahomes just inside the top 20, landing at No. 18 with a note about his struggles prior to being injured last year.

“Statistically speaking, Mahomes had his worst season since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018, which has translated to his lowest ranking amid his eighth season on the list,” the report noted. “However, the equity he’s amassed within the NFL is evident as he lands in the top 20.”

While the Chiefs struggled on offense last season, the report noted that Mahomes made up for some of the deficiencies by taking to the ground more often.

“Before he was sidelined with a torn ACL, Mahomes had already rushed for career bests in yards, touchdowns and yards per game (30.1),” the report noted. “He also eclipsed 3,500 passing yards for an incredible eighth consecutive year and though his six QB wins were his lowest, it’s notable the Chiefs were 0-3 when he didn’t start, including losses to a pair of three-win squads.”

The ranking is a significant drop for Mahomes, and the lowest of his career since taking over as the team’s starter in his second NFL season. He ranked No. 1 in 2021 and 2023 and finished inside the top 5 in 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2025.

The ranking means Mahomes will fall below several of his peers, and likely MVP competitors. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye have all yet to appear on the list, which is being rolled out over time as the season approaches.

Patrick Mahomes Earns Love From Teammate

Though Mahomes may be accustomed to top 5 finishes in the ranking, he still earned plenty of praise while landing at No. 18 this year. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey said he is constantly amazed at what the two-time league MVP can do on the field.