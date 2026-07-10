Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Hit With ‘Stark’ Warning for 2026 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to return from a torn ACL that abruptly ended his 2025 season, but one NFL insider is warning about the challenge he still faces once he steps back onto the field.

Mahomes has shown some encouraging signs through the offseason, participating in part through the team’s offseason practices and making strides in his rehab. The former league MVP set a goal to return for the start of the season, and he appears to be on track to reach that goal.

Patrick Mahomes May Need More Time to Fully Return

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Mahomes will face a bigger challenge in regaining his previous form, however.

Schefter noted that Mahomes still remains ahead of schedule on his rehab and is on track to start the season for the Chiefs, but believes returning to 100% will be a separate challenge.

“The real question will be not whether he plays, but how effective he’ll be,” Schefter said.

Pro Football Network’s Sadik Hossain added that this “stark” warning to Mahomes could mean an early season challenge for the Chiefs.

“A torn ACL paired with an LCL injury is no small setback, especially for a quarterback whose game depends on mobility, quick footwork, and improvisation under pressure,” Hossain wrote. “Schefter’s framing suggests the Chiefs could get their franchise player back on schedule, only to watch him operate at something less than his usual level early on.”

But the Chiefs may have still avoided the worst-case scenario, which would see Mahomes missing games to start the season. SI.com insider Albert Breer noted earlier this offseason that the Chiefs quarterback was checking all the boxes in order to return for the season opener and keep veteran Justin Fields on the bench.

“Ahead of schedule,” Breer wrote in June.

“That should set up for the Chiefs to have their three-time champion triggerman back in the saddle for Week 1 … at least, that’s the hope,” Breer added.

The Chiefs made a significant investment in Fields, trading for the former first-round pick as an insurance policy, and head coach Andy Reid said he would be confident turning to Fields if needed. The team also added a long-term developmental project in rookie Garrett Nussmeier, who is expected to land on the practice squad for the 2026 season.

Chiefs Made Big Offseason Commitment to Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs left no doubt about their long-term outlook for Mahomes, giving the quarterback a restructured contract that will keep him through the 2033 season and pay him a total of $504.75 million.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt offered praise for Mahomes after the team announced the extension.

“Over the last decade Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all-time,” Hunt said.

“He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships, he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage, and on top of it all he has been an outstanding role model in the community.”