Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Longtime Backup Lands Job With New Team

A former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who developed a close relationship with Patrick Mahomes as a longtime member of the practice squad will now have the chance to compete for a starting job — in a different league.

The B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League announced on Monday that they signed former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, who had been a free agent since being released by the Chiefs at final cuts. Oladokun had the chance to start late last season after injuries to Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew, and now could have the chance to lead a team for a full season.

B.C. Lions Had Eyes on Chris Oladokun

Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said on Monday that his team had their sights on Oladokun for a while, originally targeting him after leaving his first NFL team.

“Chris has been on our (negotiation) list for quite a while. He’s been somebody that we’ve been chasing for years and years. We thought we were going to get him a couple years ago when he was waived in Pittsburgh,” Rigmaiden said, via 3DownNation.

Oladokun joined the Chiefs after being waived by the Steelers, remaining on their practice squad from 2022 to 2025. He appeared in three games last season after Mahomes was hurt, making two starts and completing 35-of-55 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown, adding 23 rushing yards.

Rigmaiden suggested that Oladokun would have a good chance to start for the Canadian Football League team.

“Chris is somebody that we feel like can add to our team right now, but also specifically for the future,” Rigmaiden said. “We felt like this was the best decision for the club in terms of making that room better, and that’s something we’re going to do all the time.”

Chiefs Picked Developmental Project Over Chris Oladokun

The Chiefs brought in extra help for their quarterback room this offseason, trading for former starter Justin Fields and using a seventh-round pick on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The Chiefs gave Oladokun’s practice-squad spot to Nussmeier, but reporter Ron Koop Jr. of Arrowhead Pride suggested this summer that the rookie was good enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

“[Justin] Fields is signed to a one-year contract as the backup quarterback, but seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier has put together an impressive enough camp to warrant a spot on an NFL team’s 53-man roster come September,” Koop Jr. wrote. “It feels like he could put together some notable film against third-team defenses in the preseason.”