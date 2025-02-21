Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Looks Almost Unrecognizable

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks totally different following the team's Super Bowl loss.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly two weeks out of his Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s moving on. Looking ahead to the future can mean taking a new approach and switching a few things up, and as it turns out, this period of time has brought a new look for Mahomes, one that totally ditches one of his longtime trademarks.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs star attended a family event, and his appearance drew attention.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Shows Off New Look

Last weekend, Mahomes was spotted at a family event with much less hair than normal. In a photo posted by MLFootball on X, Mahomes is seen without his trademark Mohawk.

#Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cut off his mohawk after losing the Super Bowl last week,” the account stateed, adding that it’s a “whole new look” for the celebrated quarterback.

In another post on X, Chiefs Blitz also shared the photo, stating, “Time for new beginnings and a new chapter” and that “QB1 is rocking a fresh cut ahead of the new season.”

The new look got people talking. One follower stated, “I can’t believe he really did it! RIP iconic Mohawk and the signature ‘Mahomes’ hairstyle. I really like the new look! Diff vibes for 2025 season.”

“Mahomes finally got rid of the mohawk and that could only mean one thing,” another user posted on X. “MVP and SBMVP season loading…redemption season.”

It’s certainly surprising to see Mahomes switch up a look that he’s worn for so many years, but change can be a good thing, so why not?

Patrick Mahomes is Out for ‘Revenge’

Perhaps the new hairdo is part of a greater plan for Mahomes and the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl next season and get a win. Either way, there’s a lot of talk surrounding the Chiefs and what they’ll be doing this offseason to get prepared for what’s hopefully another winning season.

Following the team’s loss to the Eagles, defensive end Charles Omenihu opened up about the Chiefs’ “revenge tour.” While talking about the team’s upcoming 2025 season, Omenihu discussed Mahomes and said that the quarterback will be on a “revenge tour” over the coming months.

When asked about Mahomes, he commented, “On a revenge tour,” per Scott Thompson at Fox News. He added regarding the star quarterback, “Just extreme focus, taking even more control of the organization. We’re going to get my boy Rashee (Rice) back, so that’s going to be great with how (Xavier Worthy) has been playing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to figure out the rest of the pieces.”

The Kansas City Chiefs had a stellar regular season, with a record of 15-2. But, they suffered what was a lopsided loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, falling 40-22.

During that final game of the season, Mahomes posted three touchdowns, two interceptions and 257 yards. He also completed 21-of-32 pass attempts. He closed out the 2024 season notching 26 touchdowns and 3,928 yards, plus completing 67.5% of his pass tries.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Looks Almost Unrecognizable

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x