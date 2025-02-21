Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Looks Almost Unrecognizable

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly two weeks out of his Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s moving on. Looking ahead to the future can mean taking a new approach and switching a few things up, and as it turns out, this period of time has brought a new look for Mahomes, one that totally ditches one of his longtime trademarks.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs star attended a family event, and his appearance drew attention.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Shows Off New Look

Last weekend, Mahomes was spotted at a family event with much less hair than normal. In a photo posted by MLFootball on X, Mahomes is seen without his trademark Mohawk.

“#Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cut off his mohawk after losing the Super Bowl last week,” the account stateed, adding that it’s a “whole new look” for the celebrated quarterback.

In another post on X, Chiefs Blitz also shared the photo, stating, “Time for new beginnings and a new chapter” and that “QB1 is rocking a fresh cut ahead of the new season.”

The new look got people talking. One follower stated, “I can’t believe he really did it! RIP iconic Mohawk and the signature ‘Mahomes’ hairstyle. I really like the new look! Diff vibes for 2025 season.”

“Mahomes finally got rid of the mohawk and that could only mean one thing,” another user posted on X. “MVP and SBMVP season loading…redemption season.”

It’s certainly surprising to see Mahomes switch up a look that he’s worn for so many years, but change can be a good thing, so why not?

Patrick Mahomes is Out for ‘Revenge’

Perhaps the new hairdo is part of a greater plan for Mahomes and the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl next season and get a win. Either way, there’s a lot of talk surrounding the Chiefs and what they’ll be doing this offseason to get prepared for what’s hopefully another winning season.

Following the team’s loss to the Eagles, defensive end Charles Omenihu opened up about the Chiefs’ “revenge tour.” While talking about the team’s upcoming 2025 season, Omenihu discussed Mahomes and said that the quarterback will be on a “revenge tour” over the coming months.

When asked about Mahomes, he commented, “On a revenge tour,” per Scott Thompson at Fox News. He added regarding the star quarterback, “Just extreme focus, taking even more control of the organization. We’re going to get my boy Rashee (Rice) back, so that’s going to be great with how (Xavier Worthy) has been playing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to figure out the rest of the pieces.”

The Kansas City Chiefs had a stellar regular season, with a record of 15-2. But, they suffered what was a lopsided loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, falling 40-22.

During that final game of the season, Mahomes posted three touchdowns, two interceptions and 257 yards. He also completed 21-of-32 pass attempts. He closed out the 2024 season notching 26 touchdowns and 3,928 yards, plus completing 67.5% of his pass tries.