Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes New Concern After Returning From Elbow Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to return from a painful elbow injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but may not be in the clear from the injury.

Mahomes was hurt after being sacked late in the first half, causing a fumble. He ran to the sidelines while holding his throwing arm and was evaluated before returning on the next drive. But a report from the sidelines indicates that Mahomes could still face some lingering effects.

Patrick Mahomes Still Facing Concerns

Reporter Matt Derrick noted early in the second half that Mahomes appeared to be playing through some pain.

“Patrick Mahomes is miraculously throwing the ball on the sideline, but he doesn’t look comfortable,” Derrick wrote in a post on X.

There was some immediate concern about the level of pain Mahomes exhibited after the injury, with reporter Ian Rapoport noting that he was in “agony” in the minutes after going out of the game.

“#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is in agony on the sidelines after a sack by David Bailey. He’s holding his right elbow/forearm,” Rapoport shared in a post on X.

Sports injury analyst Jeff Mueller suggested that Mahomes may need to play through the pain, noting that he may not have suffered a long-term injury.

“Patrick Mahomes was in pain after this play but appears to be throwing on the sideline,” Mueller wrote in a post on X. “His right arm was wound all the way up when hit, leading to concern on: -Labrum/Biceps (SLAP) injury -R Elbow sprain (UCL) But seems to be more pain than injury”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared to confirm that speculation, saying just before halftime that Mahomes was sore from the hit but planning to play through the pain in the second half.

“He hurt his elbow a little bit. It’s sore, but he came back, and he’s a tough kid,” Reid said.

Chiefs Facing Challenge Against Jets

Mahomes and the Chiefs faced an unexpectedly difficult battle against the Jets in the first half, falling down 6-0 before scoring a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-12 lead into halftime. The Chiefs got a one-yard rushing touchdown from tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter, but worries persisted about Mahomes and his ability to throw deep and with velocity.

The Chiefs fell to second place in the AFC West with last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, raising the stakes for this week’s game.