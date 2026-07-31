Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Raises Concern With Actions at Practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a full go through the first week of training camp, but some fans are hoping he dials it back just a bit as he returns from a season-ending injury.

Mahomes steadily progressed through rehab for his torn ACL throughout the offseason and was cleared for full participation just before the start of training camp on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback has shown a good range of motion through the first six days of practices, even if he’s still adjusting to his knee brace.

But Mahomes also sparked some concern among fans with some boisterous celebrations that appeared to test the surgically repaired leg.

Fans Worried About Patrick Mahomes Pushing Too Much

A video from the team’s practice this week showed Mahomes leaping into the air after attempting a long pass, coming down hard on both legs. It sparked concern among some fans who are worried he could be pushing the leg too far.

“Who else was nervous after every jump?” one fan posted on X.

Others noticed that Mahomes still favored his right leg.

“Only jumping off of and landing on that right foot. Mental block or his knee is cooked. Not good either way,” another fan posted.

Some had already noted the appearance of Mahomes’ surgically repaired left leg, saying it appeared to lose some muscle mass during the offseason.

“Mahomes has a skinny leg,” shared Jeff Mueller, an NFL injury analyst, in a post on X as Mahomes was arriving to training camp for the first time on Saturday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had already addressed questions about Mahomes’ leg strength, saying he has shown a good ability to plant and throw.

“He’s got good strength,” Reid said, via reporter Marleah Campbell. “You make good strength through the practice he’s been in, where he can still bend and throw and he trusts the leg to drive on it. So I think those are all important things. I stand right behind him so we talk.”

Mahomes has looked uncomfortable at times during training camp, often stoping to adjust and re-strap his knee brace. He has not played with a knee brace since his time in college at Texas Tech, having avoided major knee injuries through his NFL career until last year.

Patrick Mahomes on Track for Week 1 Start

The Chiefs have not yet revealed the plan for Mahomes in the preseason, though one team insider believes the team won’t be taking any chances. ESPN reporter Nate Taylor predicted that the team would leave Mahomes on the bench for the three preseason games, saving him for the regular season and not risking any further injury.

“The Chiefs will also need to figure out the best measures to help Mahomes, in camp and throughout the season, including potentially holding him out of the preseason, which would be a first in his 10-year career,” Taylor wrote.

Though there could still be lingering questions about when Mahomes will return to full health, he is still on track to start for the team in Week 1.