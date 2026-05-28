Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Celebrates Major Announcement

All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the start of organized team activities.

While the first voluntary practice session was closed to the media, the Chiefs posted a video of Mahomes scrambling and throwing a pass with a brace on his leg. After suffering an ACL tear in December, the three-time Super Bowl MVP is determined to be ready to start in Week 1.

While Thursday’s open practice will paint a more detailed story of his progress, Mahomes practicing in any capacity is a great sign.

Before the start of OTAs, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, co-owners of the Kansas City Current, took the entire family to a match at CPKC Stadium. Their kids, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1, all rocked matching teal Current shirts as the club defeated the Portland Thorns 3-1.

While the club got off to a painfully slow start this season, with the return of reigning two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, the Current sit in sixth place with an 11-6 record.

Before the team’s next match against the Boston Legacy, Brittany shared the Current’s big announcement.

The Current Launched a No-Cost Youth Soccer League in Kansas City

With the Chiefs star and Brittany at the helm alongside owner Chris and Angie Long, the Current are now worth $375 million, the second-most valuable franchise in the league.

In addition to building up the community surrounding CPKC Stadium, they announced a no-cost youth soccer league in the historic Northeast neighborhood. The league kicks off on July 11 and will include participants between the ages of 8 and 10 years old. They are expecting to field 120 kids this summer.

“Launching the 9th & Van Brunt Soccer League is a perfect embodiment of the Kansas City Current’s community pillars. We could not be more appreciative of our incredible partners and staff that helped bring this to life,” Kansas City Current President, Raven Jemison, said in a statement.

“This league will have a generational impact on young athletes, families and coaches across the city. We are excited to see how the league grows and the success stories that come from it.”

Brittany, a former professional soccer player, liked the announcement on Instagram and proudly reshared the post on her Instagram Stories. Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, commented, “So amazing 🤍.”

Brittany Mahomes Accepted the First-Ever Champion for Change Award by United WE

United WE, a national women’s leadership organization, recognized Brittany’s work as a founding co-owner of the KC Current. Brittany officially accepted the award at CPKC Stadium earlier this month. She wrote on Instagram, “Such an inspiring morning with @unitedwe__ celebrating progress and influencing action!

“It was such an honor to receive the inaugural Champion for Change award in the stadium that represents what it looks like when women’s needs are prioritized in sports and in the workplace. No better place to celebrate women than a stadium built for women! Thank you @unitedwe__ and @wendyddoyle for the incredible honor!”

Mahomes, who joined the KC Current as a co-owner in 2023, commented, “Congrats babe! You deserve it! Love you!” He also proudly shared the Instagram post on his Stories and wrote, CONGRATS!!”

Mahomes’ foundation was also recognized in United WE’s statement: “Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, have contributed millions to initiatives advancing children’s health, wellness, and opportunity in underserved communities.

“Her leadership demonstrates that when women are visible, invested, and at the decision-making table, communities and economies grow stronger.”