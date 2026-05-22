Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Faces More Bad News After Probation Violation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was handed a major legal setback this week when a probation violation sent him to jail for 30 days, and one NFL analyst believes he could also face a rare punishment from the league.

Rice was sent to jail to serve his sentence for a felony conviction for a street-racing incident, with a failed drug test allegedly sparking the incarceration. Rice originally could choose when to serve the sentence, but the positive THC test led him to be jailed immediately.

While Rice had already been suspended for the charges, reporter Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports suggested the league could punish him a second time for the failed drug test.

Rashee Rice Could Be Considered ‘Repeat Offender’

Jones reported that Rice is not expected to face a suspension, but quoted a league source who said it is not yet certain what the league will do. The NFL does have the power to punish players for their conduct, so the drug test could potentially spark a second suspension, he wrote.

“Obviously the league will investigate what happened here, but in some ways, punishing Rice again would seem like a form of double jeopardy,” Jones wrote. “The league has relaxed its prohibitions on marijuana in recent years. But the NFL’s personal conduct policy gives it broad latitude, and any misstep by someone who served a multi-game suspension within the past year could logically make them a candidate for repeat-offender status.”

Even if Rice does avoid a second suspension, Jones said he may have burned through any remaining goodwill with the team.

“It is more uncertainty for the Chiefs, who at this point have to realize they cannot rely on Rice to be available,” Jones wrote. “He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and has quite literally cost himself millions of dollars over the past two years.”

Jones had initially reported that it was unlikely the league would suspend Rice.

“Rice served a 5-game suspension in 2025,” Jones wrote in a post on X immediately after Rice was sent to jail. “The NFL does not suspend players for positive weed tests. I would be surprised if there’s any punishment from the league for this, for what it’s worth.”

Rashee Rice Losing Valuable Rehab Time

Rice’s jail sentence comes at a difficult time for the wide receiver, just after he underwent a surgical procedure to address a knee injury. Rice was supposed to begin rehab, but will instead lose a valuable month when he will have no access to trainers or the team facility.

The suspension took the Chiefs by surprise. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in an appearance on Pat McAfee Show that the team would not have authorized the procedure if they knew there was a chance he could serve jail time.

Rice will be out in time to prepare for training camp, but his status with the team remains uncertain. He does have one year remaining on his rookie contract and was a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but it is not clear whether the team would have any interest in a contract extension after his history with legal issues and injuries.