Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Takes Major Step Forward in Recovery From Knee Injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has reached an important milestone in his recovery.

For the first time during training camp, Rice participated in the team’s 11-on-11 drills, marking another step forward after an offseason knee procedure. The wide receiver also reportedly took contact during practice and immediately returned to his feet, another encouraging sign as Kansas City prepares for the regular season.

The development comes earlier than many expected after the Chiefs outlined a gradual plan to ease Rice back into football activities.

Rashee Rice Joins Full-Team Drills Ahead of Schedule

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported the milestone on X.

“For the 1st time in camp, Rashee Rice is participating in the 11-on-11 periods.”

The update represents a significant change in Rice’s workload after spending the opening days of camp limited to individual work.

Before training camp began, head coach Andy Reid said Rice was “doing great” but noted the Chiefs planned to carefully monitor his progress throughout camp.

Although Rice received full medical clearance before camp opened, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported that Kansas City intended to bring him back slowly.

“The Chiefs have wide receiver Rashee Rice on an extended ramp-up plan as he works his way back from an offseason in which he had a knee procedure and couldn’t start rehab for it right away because he had to spend 30 days in jail for a parole violation.”

Graziano added that the original plan called for Rice to spend the first week to 10 days working only in individual drills before progressing to 7-on-7 sessions and eventually full-team work.

“The plan is for him to progress into 7-on-7 work for a while before putting him into team drills,” Graziano reported.

Rice’s participation in 11-on-11 periods suggests he has advanced through that progression without any reported setbacks.

Chiefs Counting on Rashee Rice for Key Offensive Role

Assuming he continues progressing, Rice is expected to remain one of Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving targets this season.

Kansas City’s receiving corps also includes Xavier Worthy, who is working through a shoulder injury, while Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen continue competing for snaps during training camp.

He finished his 2023 rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, becoming one of Mahomes’ most reliable targets. His production led many to believe the Chiefs had found their long-term answer at wide receiver following Tyreek Hill’s departure.

The past two seasons have been far more challenging.

Rice appeared in just 12 combined games because of injuries and off-field issues. His rehabilitation timeline also became more complicated after he served 30 days in jail following a probation violation, delaying the start of his recovery from the knee procedure.