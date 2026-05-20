Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Gets Definitive Answer on NFL Punishment

“Rice tested positive for THC and was placed into custody, according to the court records filed May 19,” the report noted. “Rice is to be held without bond, according to court records, and is eligible for release June 16, 2026. The Chiefs, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, have voluntary OTAs (May 26-28, June 1-3) as well as mandatory minicamp (June 9-11) during that time.”

Rashee Rice Avoiding NFL Suspension

While Rice will miss critical offseason time, it appears that he will not face a suspension from the NFL for the latest legal setback.

Rice had already faced a five-game suspension for the felony convictions, serving it at the start of last season. CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones noted that Rice will not face a second suspension, as the NFL does not issue suspensions for positive drug tests for THC and Rice already faced a suspension for the original incident that led to his 30-day sentence.

“Rice served a 5-game suspension in 2025,” Jones wrote in a post on X. “The NFL does not suspend players for positive weed tests. I would be surprised if there’s any punishment from the league for this, for what it’s worth.”

Jones pointed out that Rice would have served the 30-day suspension at some point, but the positive drug test took away his ability to decide when he would serve it.

“As part of the 2025 sentencing, Rice would have to serve 30 days at some point of his choosing within five years,” Jones reported. “But by allegedly testing positive for THC during probation, that triggered the 30 days to be served.”

While he may not face a suspension, Rice’s latest legal setback could endanger his future with the Chiefs. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with no clarity on whether the team plans to offer a contract extension.

Though Rice has been one of the top targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he has missed significant time between injuries and suspensions and the team could choose to go another direction at the conclusion of his contract.

Rashee Rice Will Miss Critical Time

The positive drug test came after Rice underwent offseason surgery to address a knee injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs receiver will be unable to go through rehab while he’s behind bars.

“Rice underwent the surgery last week in Dallas, sources said, but he did it before knowing he would be sentenced after violating the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago,” Schefter reported.

“Now in a Dallas County jail, Rice will be unable to get the type of medical attention and rehab that could have expedited his return from last week’s surgery.”