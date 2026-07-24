Controversial Chiefs WR Faces Warning as Training Camp Begins

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their once-vaunted offense struggle over the course of the last season, with the wide receiver group at the forefront of the troubles.

The Chiefs head into the 2026 season with more question marks, including how effective quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be after returning from a season-ending torn ACL. But the wide receiver group still faces its own questions, with No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice leading the way.

Rashee Rice Must Prove Himself This Season

In a preview of the team’s training camp set to open next week, ESPN’s Nate Taylor identified Rice as one of three players to watch this summer — and not in a positive way. Taylor framed this as a make-or-break season for Rice, who is reaching the end of his rookie contract and needs to show he can be a consistent contributor for the offense.

“The Chiefs are hopeful Rice can return to form, especially after his own procedure this offseason to remove loose debris in his right knee that was causing inflammation,” Taylor wrote. “Rice, who is entering a contract year, will need to show better consistency running his routes and catching the ball to earn the role as Mahomes’ top receiver.”

Rice faced some setbacks this season, undergoing surgery to correct a knee injury and then missing out on a month of training and rehab when he was jailed for a 2024 conviction. Rice originally had the option to choose when he would serve the sentence, which was handed down for his street-racing conviction, but a positive drug test triggered the start of the sentence this summer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Rice had fears that the surgically repaired knee could be at risk during his incarceration, though he ultimately served the sentence with no further damage.

“I was told that was an issue because he was worried about maybe getting an infection while he was in prison, because he couldn’t rehab like he normally would,” Fowler said. “He did emerge with no major issues, so he’s gonna rehab that over the next six weeks, get ready for training camp.”

Chiefs Could Shift Offense

Taylor predicted that the addition of Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III could shift the focus of the offense a bit, allowing the team to lean more heavily on the run game as Mahomes slowly works back to his previous form.

Walker could also take on a role in the passing game, Taylor suggested.

“The team also believes it can use Walker’s receiving skills beyond what he was able to demonstrate during his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks,” Taylor wrote. “Finding the best way to get Walker the ball in space on screen plays should be a priority for Reid and Bieniemy.”

Mahomes is on track to start the season for the Chiefs, though there have been questions raised about when he could return to 100%. While players often return from a torn ACL in less than a year — as Mahomes is set to do — regaining their previous level of athleticism often takes much longer.