Chiefs Request to Be NFL’s ‘Fixture’ on Christmas: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a push to be a part of the NFL’s annual traditions on Christmas Day.

According to Nate Taylor and Daniel Dopper of The Athletic, the Chiefs requested that the NFL make them a “fixture” on Christmas Day. After playing on Christmas Day the last two seasons, Kansas City “wants to become a staple on the holiday,” per Taylor and Dopper.

While the league has yet to respond to the Chiefs’ request, Kansas City is expected to be one of the teams that plays on Christmas Day in 2025, according to Taylor and Dopper.

Chiefs Are Frontrunners to Play in Brazil in 2025: Report

Taylor and Dopper also shared that the Chiefs are the frontrunners to play in the NFL’s first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 5 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

“According to multiple league sources, the Chiefs are the No. 1 franchise in consideration by the league to take on the Chargers in the stand-alone game that is up for bid among the league’s broadcasting partners,” Taylor and Dopper wrote.

“The Chargers and the Chiefs, according to sources, are not opposed to the idea of the opening-week AFC West battle,” they continued. “Similar to last year, when the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, the game is expected to be televised by a streaming service — Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ or Peacock.”

After playing in Frankfurt, Germany in 2024, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt expressed the club’s willingness to play in more international games moving forward while at the NFL’s league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

“On playing international games, we’re willing to do it whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Hunt said on March 31, via The Athletic. “We don’t have a lot of control over that, except periodically with whatever the rotation (of teams scheduled to play overseas) of the league is at where we can be the home team.

“We make the league aware every year that we would be delighted to play (an international game), whether as a home team or as an away team. We hope, at some point, we’ll get picked back up.”

X Users React to News of Chiefs’ Scheduling Request

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the news of the Chiefs requesting to play every year on Christmas as well as the club leading the way to face the Chargers in Brazil in 2025.

“The only game where I didn’t scream at full lungs against the chiefs last year, and actually enjoyed the game, (except for that special teams troll), it was against the Steelers,” one person wrote. “I would request to play 17 games just on the 25th if I was Hunt.”

“Why would you wish that on your players every time they play Christmas they get a [expletive] tight schedule stop thinking about the Netflix money and think about the well being of your players for once they deserve to spend Christmas with their kids and families like everyone else,” another person wrote.

“Hate the idea,” another person added. “Only shown on one streaming service and no sports bars open on Christmas. Have to get the streaming service to see it.”