Chiefs Running Out of Time to Add Wide Receiver Before Trade Deadline

With less than an hour left before the trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be running out of time to add a wide receiver.

The team feel like they desperately need help at the position that currently starts a trio of Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen, with Xavier Worthy expected to miss time after suffering a hamstring injury late on against the New York Jets in Week 9.

However after missing out on prospects such as Brian Thomas Jr., the pool of options has shrunk more and more over the past few days.

Although wideout Josh Downs could be still on the cards as a potential trade prospect, with each passing minute it feels less and less likely that the Chiefs will make a signing at wide receiver.

Did Tyreek Hill Impact the Chiefs’ Decision Making?

The potential addition of the former All-Pro wideout does make an addition less impending ostensibly, until one recalls the fact that Hill is not yet medically cleared and could be facing a spell on the sidelines due to a potential impending suspension for his role in multiple domestic incidents involving him and his then partner, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, in 2024 and 2025.

The Chiefs have seen strong production from veteran tight end Travis Kelce, whilst Rice has been solid if not outstanding when healthy and on the field.

KC may also be more bullish than others on the prospect of young wideouts Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen, who will now see far more time on the field with the Chiefs’ further injuries at the position.

The deadline is not here yet, but time is running out.