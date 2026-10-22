Chiefs Share Dire News on Rashee Rice Before Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into one of their biggest tests of the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and may be doing it without their top wide receiver.

Rashee Rice did not practice on Thursday as he continues to nurse hamstring and knee injuries. The team’s No. 1 target has not taken the field since October 4, and now appears in danger of missing his third straight game.

Rashee Rice in Danger of Missing Another Week

The Chiefs shared their injury report on Thursday, showing that Rice was unable to practice due to his hamstring and knee injuries.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did share some optimism on Rice on Wednesday, telling reporters that he was showing improvement.

“Rashee is getting better as we go by the day, so that helps,” Reid said.

Reid also shared praise for a pair of young wide receivers, Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong, who have helped fill the void with both Rice and deep threat Tyquan Thornton out of the lineup.

“My hat goes off to Brett (general manager Brett Veach) for the people he brings in here,” Reid said. “Then, the coaches for teaching team. And then these kids for being willing to listen and get better at their jobs. When they do have an opportunity, they can step in and you’re (as a team) not taking a big step backwards.”

The team’s final injury report will come on Friday, with Rice likely listed as questionable at best.

Chiefs Hit With Other Injuries

The Chiefs had another major injury setback on Wednesday, announcing that left tackle Joshua Simmons was headed to injured reserve. He had been working his way back from a bulging disc in his back, but head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said Simmons hit a roadblock.

“We feel that he’s plateaued in the rehab process as he’s trying to get to the final steps of recovery with return to competition,” Burkholder said. “He’s just not there yet. After discussion with Josh yesterday, we gave him some time to talk with his family and his representatives to investigate next steps as he goes through this process.

“That’s why he was listed yesterday as both personal and with the back injury. He took the day off to get with his people. It was decided and agreed upon by everybody that he should be placed on IR to give him more time to return to full function.”

The team had several other key players on the injury report, including offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, who also did not practice. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed with a knee injury, but was a full participant in practice, while tight end Travis Kelce was limited with an ankle injury.