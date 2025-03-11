Chiefs Sign Former Chargers Starter to 2-Year Contract: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Kristian Fulton on a two-year contract worth $20 million with $15 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN on March 11.

Fulton, 26, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round in 2020. After four seasons in Tennessee, Fulton took to free agency in 2024 and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

What Does Kristian Fulton Bring to Chiefs?

During the 2024 season, Fulton played in 15 regular season games and started in 14 of them. He registered 45 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception while also allowing a 65.2% completion percentage and six touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.

Fulton played a majority of his snaps in 2024 along the boundary (721) but did play some in the box (85) as well as in the slot (18).

As a veteran who has 51 starts under his belt during his NFL career, Fulton projects as a potential CB2 or CB3 in Kansas City that will compete with third-year CB Jaylen Watson to start opposite Trent McDuffie in base packages and will likely play opposite of Watson in nickel packages when McDuffie slides into the slot.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs Signing Kristian Fulton

“Like the move for Kristian Fulton and the Chiefs,” Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated wrote. “Fulton gets to play outside opposite Jaylen Watson in the nickel packages, allowing Trent McDuffie to slide inside. And in base, McDuffie and Watson will handle the boundary. Smart move for KC, which had no solid CB3 last year.”

“Immediately my favorite move of the Chiefs’ offseason,” Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Kristian Fulton found consistency last year away from Titans. Always plays physical. Solid against the run. We all saw how the secondary collapsed with Jaylen’s injury, so now the Chiefs have talent and depth to spare.”

“LOVE this signing. Additional depth and flexibility in the secondary to allow McDuffie to move around more,” Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network wrote. “The bill is coming due on the 2022 defensive backs, and Fulton can help bridge the turnover from 2025 to 2026.”

“Kristian Fulton was a high-end prospect coming out of LSU and fell to TEN in the second round,” another person wrote. “Injuries derailed his time in TEN, but last year he had a breakout year in LA. This contract tells you that the Chiefs believe he is only ascending and his best ball has yet to come.”

“Kristian Fulton played very well last year for the Chargers defense…almost exclusively an outside CB but is good vs the run,” another person wrote. “He is slightly shorter with barely above 30 inch arms so I do wonder if they feel like he has more to give in the slot. Either way this is a solid vet addition to a CB room that needed that depth, like it from (Brett) Veach.”

“Really solid and modest (fiscally) deal by the #Chiefs who I have a feeling will get a good return on Kristian Fulton over the course of the next 2 years,” another person wrote. “KC desperately needs a boundary CB to compete (hopefully beat out) Jaylen Watson I think Fulton is that guy!”