Chiefs Could Make Surprise Signing Linked to Raiders’ Geno Smith Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are just moments away from the start of the free agency period, and that’s when big deals happen. The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET, and that’s when things really start to heat up in anticipation for next season.

In some of the biggest sports news of the week, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a massive trade with the Seattle Seahawks to snag veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Now, Smith is reunited with his former coach, Pete Carroll.

But, this move could actually impact the Kansas City Chiefs. In a feature published Friday, March 7, NFL expert and writer Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports points out one Seahawks player who he thinks could be available and make for a great fit with the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Trade for a Seahawk Star

Meet Charles Cross, offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks. In the A to Z feature, Goldman points out that during Cross’ first two seasons in the league, “Cross didn’t quite fit the billing of a former Top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft,” but that things have changed. During the 2024 NFL season, Cross greatly improved, both as a run blocker and pass protector, which are some traits the Chiefs could use.

During the 2024 season, Cross “allowed 47 pressures, six of which were sacks, and was called for eight penalties during the 2024 NFL regular season,” Goldman notes, adding that Cross’ worst game was against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 4.

In the feature, Goldman makes the point that even though those numbers may “not seem so elite,” they’re a big improvement over what the Chiefs had last season.

“Excluding Joe Thuney’s regular-season starts (CLE, HOU, PIT), the trio of Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, and D.J. Humphries allowed a combined 50 pressures and nine sacks on QB Patrick Mahomes from the left tackle position,” Goldman notes.

The Cost of Acquiring Charles Cross

So, what’s the problem? Money, of course. It could be expensive to bring Cross on, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Besides, if he’s worth it, he’s worth it.

“The cost for a player like Cross would admittedly be high, but he’s as sure of a thing as you could hope for if you’re the Chiefs,” Goldman states. “An ascending young player with proven NFL success who is ripe for a long-term contract extension? Yeah, that’ll play.”

He adds, “The big question is whether or not Brett Veach and Clark Hunt are willing to pony up what it’ll take to make a deal.”

The Raiders trade for Smith was a blockbuster one. Las Vegas acquired the veteran talent in a trade with the Seahawks and will receive a 2025 third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Smith, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.