Chiefs Cut 23-Year-Old ‘Standout’ Rookie WR Hours Before 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs waived rookie wide receiver Xavier Loyd on Sunday, trimming a local long shot from the roster as the club worked toward the coming NFL 53-man roster cut-down deadline.

Loyd, 23, was described by one insider as a “standout” at the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp earlier this offseason. The tryout candidate traveled a distinctly Missouri-and-Kansas route to get this far, from Blue Springs High School, Kansas State, Illinois State, Missouri, then a rookie-minicamp tryout that became an NFL contract.

Loyd’s Road to Kansas City, His Hometown Team

Born March 11, 2003, Loyd is the son of Kalvin Loyd and Mona James, and the nephew of former NFL receiver Brandon Lloyd — spelled differently. At Blue Springs, Loyd played for David White, earned first-team all-conference and all-district recognition and also lettered in basketball.

His college career had a detour or two. Loyd redshirted at Kansas State in 2021, played sparingly in 2022 and caught one pass for 16 yards in eight games in 2023. Then came Illinois State.

Loyd started all 14 games for the Redbirds in 2024, producing 66 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns. He made the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer team and received honorable mention all-conference recognition. Illinois State’s official records show his 912-yard breakout season, including a 13-catch game against Indiana State and 148 receiving yards at Murray State.

He transferred to Missouri for 2025, appearing in all 13 games and catching two passes for 21 yards. In his FBS stops at Kansas State and Missouri, Loyd totaled three receptions for 37 yards.

Undrafted in April, Loyd attended the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player. Kansas City signed Loyd, defensive back Marlen Sewell and tackle Kahlil Benson on May 4. The Chiefs’ transaction log records the May 4 signing.

“Loyd was the standout of our two days at rookie practices. Mizzou player and Blue Springs kid will get a longer look now,” The Athletic’s Jesse Newell commented after the minicamp. That longer look lasted through training camp and the preseason.

Receiver-Room Trim is Not a Surprise

Loyd signed a three-year undrafted-free-agent contract worth $3.1 million, with a $1.033 million annual average. His 2026 salary and cap charge were each $885,000, and the agreement included no fully guaranteed money. Over the Cap lists the deal’s terms and identifies 2029 as his potential restricted-free-agent year.

The waiver leaves Kansas City with its established receivers — Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton — alongside younger contenders including Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen. Loyd was competing with players such as Nikko Remigio, Jason Brownlee, Andrew Armstrong, Jimmy Holiday, Omari Evans and Jeff Weimer, while Jeff Caldwell remains on injured reserve.

No public comments by Andy Reid or Brett Veach have specifically addressed Loyd’s waiver by Sunday afternoon.

Loyd’s move belongs with the younger-player portion of Sunday’s cutdown work. Kansas City’s cutdown tracker lists wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, tight end Tre Watson, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, cornerback Zelmar Vedder, center Pete Nygra and defensive end Ethan Hurkett among reported waivers, while veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Kaiir Elam were reported released.

If Loyd clears waivers, a practice-squad return would remain possible. For now, though, the hometown receiver is back on the market.