Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Receives Exciting News

Even without a three-peat last season, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in a league of his own when it comes to his record in the NFL. He’s only 29 years old, and Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls, in 2020, 2023 and 2024, and really become the Tom Brady of his generation.

Now, the Chiefs are coming up on another season, and there’s really no reason to believe it won’t be similar to the past few years, in seeing the Chiefs pull off win after win and another trip to the big game. But, considering the Chiefs fell flat to the Eagles last season, did that impact Mahomes’ standing at all?

PFF also has a new feature out, published May 20, of their quarterback rankings going into the new season “based on a combination of recent performance and career trajectory.” For those who love the Chiefs, it’s great to see where Mahomes stands.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is Still No. 1

In the piece, PFF names Mahomes the No. 1 best quarterback in the NFL, explaining that even though the team fell short against the Eagles last season, “no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance like Mahomes, which is why he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever.”

But, the good news comes with a caveat. PFF warns that even though “Mahomes still holds the top spot,” that “the margin has never been slimmer.”

“His passing grade over the past two seasons sits at 86.0, a strong number but a step below the elite level we saw from 2018 through 2022,” they noted in the piece. “The supporting cast hasn’t always helped, particularly at receiver, but it’s fair to say his otherworldly level of play we saw from him from 2018 to 2022 is starting to get further and further away in the rearview mirror.” They conclude, though, that “he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever.”

So, who came in at No. 2? It’s Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, with PFF stating, “the only real knock on Joe Burrow is that he hasn’t entered a season at full strength in years. But when he’s right, there may be no one better.”

3 Important Chiefs Players in 2025

The Chiefs are hoping for another record-breaking season in 2025, and following the NFL draft and NFL schedule release, PFF has released its tally of each NFL team’s three best players of 2025. “While quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, every roster has a core, the foundational players who will ultimately determine the ceiling and stability of a team in 2025,” they note in the May 20 piece.

They add that while some players are obvious heavy-hitters, some are not. So, let’s get into their picks for the Chiefs in 2025.

PFF highlights Mahomes, Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie as the three most important players on the squad. Travis Kelce isn’t included, but he’s obviously important, too.

“Mahomes continues to rank among the best in the NFL, with only Joe Burrow posting a higher cumulative (10.72) and per-season average (3.75) WAR over the past three years,” they add.