Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gets Honor Reserved for Those Over 30

The NFL is packed with talented players of all ages, but it’s often considered a young man’s sport. Playing into the 40s is rare, and only a handful of players have been able to do it successfully, one of the most notable being Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL at 45 years old. So, when a player is even over 30 and still playing in the NFL, they’re considered a true veteran. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs falls under that category, and now, he’s being recognized for what he brings to the Chiefs’ roster at his age.

Dalton Wasserman of PFF has a May 21 feature out naming the best NFL players over the age of 30. “The NFL continues to see superstar talent enter the league at younger and younger ages,” he notes in the feature. “But there’s still plenty of room for the grizzled veterans to make a weekly impact.”

Best NFL Players Over 30, Including Travis Kelce

Wasserman’s pick for the No. 1 player over 30 in the NFL in 2025 is running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s 31, so barely made the age cut.

“Henry’s age-30 season was nothing short of outstanding,” Wasserman notes, adding that it includes the postseason, where “he led the NFL with a 93.5 rushing grade and forced 89 missed tackles — both league-highs. He continued to wear down defenses with 3.6 yards after contact per attempt. Until there’s clear evidence of decline, Henry and Lamar Jackson will remain the NFL’s most dangerous backfield duo.”

Now, let’s get to Kelce. Wasserman names him as the No. 27 best player over 30 in the NFL. While that may seem low on the tally, remember that Kelce is 35 years old, so he’s older than many of the names that appear on this tally.

“Kelce took a step back by his standards in 2024, finishing with a career-low 72.2 receiving grade,” Wasserman stated about Kelce. “Still, he committed to at least one more season and remains productive, tallying 110 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards, including the postseason. Even in decline, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s offense.”

It’s not just Kelce. Wasserman actually named the Chiefs’ Chris Jones as the No. 4 best player over 30 in the NFL, which is a great spot. In the piece, he gives Jones props for how he anchored the team’s pass rush in 2024 and “also led all interior defenders with an impressive 18.8% pass rush win rate.”

The Best NFL Players Who Retired in Their 40s

Forget about the 30s. What about NFL players who rocked it in their 40s? The NFL’s website names their favorite NFL player over 40 of all time as the legendary George Blanda, who retired in 1976 at the age of 48.

“Along the course of his storied 26-year career as a quarterback and kicker, George Blanda amassed a myriad of records, some better than others,” the NFL stated. “Brett Favre was able to surpass Blanda’s record for the most interceptions all-time. If Blanda were alive today he’d likely be rooting for Mark Sanchez to overtake his other unsightly record – 42 interceptions … in a single season.”