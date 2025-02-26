Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Battled Secret ‘Illness’ Last Season

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Kelce
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is revealing that tight end Travis Kelce was apparently dealing with an "illness" last season.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs stayed pretty healthy during the 2024 season, as least when it came to injuries. It’s often said that the last teams standing in the playoffs are usually the teams with the fewest injuries, so that certainly helped the Chiefs get to the big game one more time.

But, it’s not just injuries that can get players down. Having sick players on the field can also hurt a team’s chance to thrive. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager is revealing that Kelce was actually dealing with an “illness” last season, even leading up to the final game.

Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce’s ‘Illness’: Report

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach appeared on the NFL podcast “The Insiders” with NFL expert and analyst Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, February 25, and talked about the team’s Super Bowl run and more. He discussed the challenges the Chiefs faced leading up to the game, including tight end Kelce dealing with some kind of a sickness right before the finale.

While Veach said that he wasn’t “making excuses” for the Chiefs falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, he revealed that Kelce was “battling a pretty big illness” before the big game, which happened on February 9 in New Orleans.

Veach also emphasized that Kelce’s illness probably didn’t factor into the final score, since the Eagles played so solid and beat the Chiefs, 40-22. Losing to the Eagles hurt, and Veach said, “We didn’t have the end to our season that we hoped for.”

Veach was also asked if Kelce would be back for the 2025 season, to which he said, “I think so. We anticipate Travis being back. We’re excited to have Travis back.”

As for Kelce coming back for one more season, Veach sounded very supportive, noting, “I think that Travis is excited to come back.”

Talking the Chiefs’ Loss to the Eagles

While there’s lots of excitement for next season with the Chiefs, especially since it appears Kelce will be back, that doesn’t erase the sting of losing the final game to the Eagles. Elaborating on the loss, Veach commented that the Chiefs “picked a bad day to have a bad day” but added that Kansas City would use the experience as “motivation to get better.” He also gave the oh-so true remark that, “You learn more from your losses than your wins.”

One major benefit to having Kelce back for another year is that he and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have a special chemistry together. Veach said that Kelce and Mahomes have a unique relationship and that Kelce “finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level that only he can.” There’s also the fact that having Swift in the stands really helps get the NFL and Chiefs brand more attention, which doesn’t hurt. Some fans even think Swift’s boost helped raise the salary cap for the NFL next season.

“He makes us better when he’s in our locker room and on our field, and we’re excited to get him back,” Veach said, also stating that the tight end has “accomplished everything that there is in this game.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Battled Secret ‘Illness’ Last Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x