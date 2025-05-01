Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Makes Personal Announcement

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to be enjoying his downtime following the end of the 2025 season. Of course, he and the Chiefs wish things had ended differently, since the guys fell to the Eagles in the final dance. But, it’s impossible to hate on the Chiefs’ season and the legacy that they’ve built over the past few years.

Now, Kelce has made a personal announcement, and this one should please those who want to get to know his family a little bit more.

Travis Kelce Names His Favorite Woman

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11, and one of the most high-profile moms out there right now is Donna Kelce. Who better to be a guest on Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s podcast, “New Heights,” than Donna leading up to Mother’s Day?

Travis and Jason announced that, yes, Donna would be their guest on the podcast on Wednesday, May 7. In doing so, Travis called Donna “the most important woman in my life” and said he couldn’t wait to have her on the show.

“Our mom is joining us,” Travis announced during the April 29 edition of the “New Heights” podcast. “It’s a Mother’s Day special. We’re getting Donna Kelce on the show. It’s going to be a … blast—because that’s what Donna is. She’s an absolute blast of a human being.”

So, fans can expect to get an inside look at the Kelce family during this special show.

Donna Kelce on Taylor Swift in the Family

Donna Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight. Ever since Travis has been dating Swift, she has become one of the most famous moms in the world.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year, Donna talked about the newness of her son dating Swift and spending time with Swift’s family. She said, “It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it. Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

Also previously, Donna told Page Six that she thinks Swift and Travis’ relationship is “kind of interesting” and gushed about her song, stating, “He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she.” She then added, “I hope they’re having a good time.” Swift and Travis certainly seem to be having a good time, so she doesn’t have to worry about that.

Entertainment Tonight also asked Donna to reveal her favorite thing about Swift since she has gotten to know the superstar. “You know, it’s still new, I don’t really have any profound, you know, thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on.”

Swift has attended plenty of Kansas City Chiefs home games since starting to date Travis, so it’s true that she and Donna have been able to bond as they both cheer on a guy they love.