Chiefs Stars Reveal What Changed With Eric Bieniemy Back in the Building

Eric Bieniemy is back as the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive coordinator, and some of the franchise’s biggest names have made it clear how much they value his return.

Bieniemy previously served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, a stretch that included two Super Bowl victories. He returned to the position for 2026 after the Chiefs finished 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have both pointed to Bieniemy’s demanding approach as something that could make a difference as Kansas City tries to rebound. Bieniemy has also spoken about being back with the organization after briefly stepping away from training camp for a serious family matter.

Patrick Mahomes Says Eric Bieniemy Has Restored a Familiar Standard

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Mahomes worked with Bieniemy throughout the quarterback’s rise into one of the NFL’s biggest stars, so he already knew what to expect when his former offensive coordinator returned.

Speaking with reporters during offseason workouts, Mahomes highlighted the standard Bieniemy expects from everyone around him.

“There’s a standard that you have to practice with, and you have to play with,” Mahomes shared, per NBC Sports. “He’s going to hold you to that standard, no matter who you are. From the first guy to the 90th guy right now, he’s going to hold you to that standard. I think that’s something — it’s hard to replicate; I think that’s the best way to say it.”

That approach extends throughout the roster, including players who weren’t in Kansas City during Bieniemy’s previous stint.

Mahomes has also welcomed the familiar energy Bieniemy brings into offensive meetings. His reaction to having the coach back was simple.

“I love it, man, I truly do,” he stated.

Bieniemy’s previous run as offensive coordinator coincided with some of Kansas City’s most productive offensive seasons. His return gives Mahomes another familiar voice as the Chiefs work to recover from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Travis Kelce Says the Chiefs ‘Really Missed’ Bieniemy’s Accountability

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says Eric Bieniemy returning as OC has brought back tough love: “The intensity is infectious. It makes you want to scream ‘motherf***’ at everybody doing the wrong thing. I love that sh*t. I don’t think there’s enough of that in this world, let alone in… https://t.co/MJ9XiDQ48A pic.twitter.com/t1tLNNg5XQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2026

Kelce was even more direct when discussing what Bieniemy brings to the building.

The veteran tight end has known Bieniemy since the coach initially joined Kansas City as running backs coach in 2013. When asked about having him back, Yahoo reports that Kelce immediately focused on one quality.

“Intensity is the first thing, and it’s infectious,” he told reporters from training camp. “I don’t think there’s enough of that in the world, let alone in this building, and I think E.B.’s one of those guys where his accountability is gonna piss you off. But if you treat it the right way and you act the right way, respond the right way with it, you’re gonna become better of it, and it’s gonna make the team a better team because of it. And it’s one of those things that I think we really missed here in Kansas City.”

After a season in which Kansas City committed 119 penalties and turned the ball over 15 times, that emphasis on accountability has become particularly relevant.

The Chiefs’ offensive results also changed after Bieniemy’s first departure. Kansas City ranked among the NFL’s top six in scoring in every season during his five-year run as offensive coordinator. The team then ranked 15th, 15th, and 21st in points from 2023 through 2025.

Bieniemy Stayed Connected Even While Away From Chiefs Training Camp

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Bieniemy’s return hit an unexpected interruption during training camp when he temporarily left the team to be with his wife, Mia, after she was shot in late July.

He remained involved with the Chiefs from a distance, something Mahomes noticed while they stayed in contact.

“It’s been good to talk to him. He’s been zooming in. He’s been live streaming. I mean, he’s still E.B,” he shared.

Bieniemy returned to practice on Aug. 10 after spending roughly two weeks away from the team.

The Chiefs will open their 2026 season against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT (8:15 p.m. ET), and the game will air nationally on ESPN and ABC.