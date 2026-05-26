Chiefs Stars Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Receive Major Personal News

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could see a measure of justice after being targeted by a theft ring.

ABC News reported that three members of a South American group that targeted the homes of professional athletes in the United States were taken into custody in Argentina. The group is also alleged to have targeted some major international athletes, with Mahomes and Kelce among the victims in America.

Three Members of Theft Ring Allegedly Targeting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Arrested

As the report noted, officials in Argentina say they arrested three Chilean citizens who had been identified by American authorities as part of the theft ring.

“The three Chilean citizens are wanted in the U.S. on federal charges in connection with burglaries that targeted the homes of athletes including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce,” the report noted.

The report added that the arrested men were also connected to a robbery of an Argentine tennis star.

“Two of the suspects — Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Bastian Jimenez Freraut — are among five people arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro’s that occurred earlier this month in Argentina, according to Argentinian authorities,” the report noted. “The arrest of the third suspect, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, was unrelated to the tennis player incident, according to Argentinian authorities.”

A complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice claimed that the group targeted athletes while they were either playing games or traveling on the road, stealing more than $2 million in valuables altogether.

“In addition to the burglaries at the homes of Mahomes, Kelce and Portis, the FBI linked the theft group to an October 2024 burglary of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player while the team was playing the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, according to the complaint,” the report noted. “The thieves stole items worth $167,000, according to the complaint.”