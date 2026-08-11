Chiefs Reunite With Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher on 1-Year Deal

Kansas City is bringing back a familiar face up front, signing veteran edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah to a one-year deal Monday, according to media reports. It’s a reunion six years in the making.

The move restocks a Chiefs pass-rush room that entered training camp thinner than Kansas City would like, giving defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo an experienced edge already familiar with his system to enhance the rotation through the preseason grind.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news of the signing, confirming Ogbah’s deal brings him back to the franchise where he won a Super Bowl ring in the 2019 season. Beat accounts quickly framed it as a low-cost depth move.

Emmanuel Ogbah’s Return Fills Defensive Need

George Karlaftis anchors the Chiefs’ edge group, but the depth behind him is not so deep. Ashton Gillotte and rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas are still finding their footing, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a former first-rounder, has never stayed healthy long enough to establish himself. Kansas City has been forced to depend more on pressure than sack totals in recent seasons. A rotational veteran like Ogbah could help fix that situation.

Ogbah already knows Spagnuolo’s scheme from his half-season with the Chiefs in 2019, when a torn pectoral cut short a year that still ended with a championship. That familiarity, more than any camp battle, is what makes him useful immediately, and makes a one-year deal make sense.

Emmanuel Ogbah’s Long Road Back to Kansas City

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in the Houston area from age 9, Ogbah starred at Oklahoma State, where he racked up 13 sacks as a junior and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. The Cleveland Browns took him in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he started right away, piling up 12 1/2 sacks across three seasons before the Browns dealt him to Kansas City for safety Eric Murray in 2019.

That stint with the Chiefs ended early because of injury, but Ogbah reached a Super Bowl while on injured reserve. Miami signed him that offseason to a two-year deal worth up to $15 million, and he rewarded the Dolphins with back-to-back nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021. He later signed a four-year, $65 million extension and finished his five years in South Florida with 29 1/2 sacks despite injury interruptions along the way.

Jacksonville signed him for 2025 on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, but the production never showed up. He managed just half a sack in 13 games, and his snap counts and grades ranked among the lowest of any edge defender who saw the field regularly, according to PFF’s advanced player evaluations.

Ogbah stands 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, and his career totals now sit at 48 sacks across 136 games, along with nine forced fumbles and two interceptions.

At 32 and coming off the least productive season of his career, Ogbah isn’t stepping into a guaranteed roster spot. He will be forced to battle younger, higher-upside players for reps. What Ogbah offers instead is a known quantity for Spagnuolo and a veteran presence the younger edges can lean on, the kind of value likely to manifest in meeting rooms rather than box scores.

Kansas City has not disclosed the contract’s guaranteed money, and a modest cap hit would track with how the team typically structures late-summer depth deals. The 53-man roster doesn’t get set until after the preseason slate wraps, leaving Ogbah several weeks to make his case.