Chiefs Surprisingly Predicted to Cut Travis Kelce in Offseason

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on top of the world. He’s heading into yet another Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs and has a famous and successful girlfriend in Taylor Swift.

But, some NFL analysts think Kelce’s days with the Chiefs could be numbered and that he’s a “legitimate cut candidate” during the offseason.

NFL Expert Wildly Thinks Travis Kelce is a ‘Legitimate Cut Candidate’

In a January 26 feature for Pro Football Network, NFL analyst and expert Ben Rolfe names some picks for “top cut candidates” during the offseason. Some big, and surprising, names are on the tally, including the Chiefs’ own Kelce.

At least their experts admit that this is a crazy idea.

“I know. Your instinct is to yell and call me stupid, but first, just hear me out,” Rolfe states. “Travis Kelce is a legitimate cut candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs for a couple of reasons, the first being that he may just retire, which essentially means he will cut himself.”

So, if Kelce retires, they seem to be counting that move as a “cut.” It’s possible Kelce will step down after this season, but that remains to be seen.

Another reason he’s a cut candidate, they state, is that “despite his playoff performances, Kelce has been a fading force this season.” They note that his “yards per reception had been above 12 for nine straight years entering 2023.” However, “last year, that dropped to 10.6, and in 2024, it fell to 8.5. The eight touchdowns he scored over the last two seasons combined would have been considered a bad year between 2017 and 2022.”

They conclude that even though Kelce is able to “clearly still be a role player for the Chiefs,” the issue is that “a role player costing $19.8 million is crazy, no matter how great they have been for your franchise in their career.”

They add that a cut for this star tight end “could be procedural, where he is nominally cut and then re-signed at a more cap-friendly deal.” In addition, the Chiefs “could just throw four void years on and move upward of $12.5 million into the future as a thank-you to the veteran.”

That’s a lot to take in, but that’s the Pro Football Network’s take. Others have noted Kelce’s $19.8 cap being high, too.

‘The Texans Should Go All Out to Bring Him’

If this were to actually happen, without Kelce retiring, it’s not difficult to imagine how many teams would be clamoring to get him in the fold.

Evan Massey, in a January 28 feature for Sports Illustrated, calls the prediction “shocking” but says the Houston Texans should pick Kelce up if it were to actually happen. Don’t hold your breath, friend.

“How about a crazy idea? Could Houston having a miniscule chance at Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce this offseason?” Massey notes. “Before we go farther down this path, all of this has a 0.01% chance of happening.” It’s nice that he admits that. “However, Kelce has been named a potential cut candidate heading into the NFL offseason,” he adds.

“If for some reason Kelce was shockingly cut, the Texans should go all out to bring him,” Massey says. “Again, it’s not going to happen, but since it has been suggested it’s fun to think about.”