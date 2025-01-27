Chiefs Win Could Leave Taylor Swift ‘Waiting Longer’ for Travis Kelce Moment

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl again, and that’s good news for Chiefs nation, as well as head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs team. While Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift is likely very happy to see her love make it to another Super Bowl, the fact that he’ll be tied up for the next two weeks means she might have to delay a special moment with him.

It’s not the end of the world, though, and the Chiefs are making history with their run to the Big Game. So, Swift is likely pumped for Kelce, and she sure seemed that way after the game on Sunday, January 26. Just look at the way she looks at him in the second slide below. This girl looks like she’s truly in love.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 2, in downtown Los Angeles. Ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, many fans thought that if the Chiefs lost, Kelce would accompany Swift to the Grammy Awards, since he would be in the offseason. But, those hopes ended when the Chiefs beat the Bills, 32-29, at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a January 27 feature about the game and Swift’s attendance, Emma James of the Daily Mail noted that the Chiefs’ win over the Bills “means that fans will be left waiting even longer for the couple to make their first official red carpet appearance together, with speculation rife that if the Chiefs had not made the Super Bowl then he would have supported her at the Grammys on February 2.”

While the Grammys are a full week away from Super Bowl LIX, judging by the 2024 postseason schedule, the Chiefs could arrive in New Orleans on Sunday, the same day as the Grammys. So, Swift may have to wait another year for that special moment to have Kelce with her at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Bills

During the Chiefs vs. Bills game, Swift was seen with Kelce’s mother, Donna, and her own mom, Andrea. She seems to bring good luck to the Chiefs, because Kansas City is now 19-3 for games she’s attended.

After the win, Swift walked down to the field and watched Kelce on the stage. When given the mic, Kelce said, “Never satisfied, baby,” and then attempted to sing a line from “Get Down Tonight” by KC and The Sunshine Band. He sounded fine, but he should probably leave the singing to Swift.

“Once he stood down off the podium, the couple shared a passionate kiss in front of hundreds of cameras before linking arms and walking back to the locker room together,” James noted, adding that on their way out, Swift gave Chiefs Reid a hug.

The win over Buffalo means the Chiefs are only one win away from being the first team in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls. They’re already in an elite class, but that would make them almost untouchable.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go up against Travis’ brother Jason’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans on February 9.