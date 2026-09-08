Chiefs TE Handed NFL Punishment for Action in Preseason Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jake Briningstool will take a hit to the wallet before the NFL regular season begins.

The league announced fines for all three weeks of preseason games, with Bringstool listed among those punished. Briningstool earned a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster, but will have to pay a fine before he plays in his first regular-season game.

Jake Briningstool Fined for Hit on Botched Play

Reporter Charles Goldman shared information about Briningstool’s fine, which resulted from a play in the team’s second preseason game.

“Kansas City Chiefs TE Jake Briningstool was fined nearly $5K for a Blindside block in preseason Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay (1Q, 03:14),” Goldman shared in a post on X.

The hit came after Chiefs quarterback Justin Field was hit and fumbled. Offensive lineman Kahlil Benson picked up the ball and ran toward the line of scrimmage, while Briningstool laid a blindside block on a Buccaneers defender.

SI.com’s Mike Moraitis noted that the league puts money from fines toward a good cause, noting that “the fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

High Hopes for Second-Year Tight End

Briningstool is still trying to show what he can do on an NFL field. After joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson last year, Briningstool suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Briningstool was a productive tight end in college, making 124 receptions for 1,313 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Briningstool earned praise throughout the preseason. Head coach Andy Reid took time in April, during the team’s early practices, to talk about the development he had seen from the second-year tight end.

“He (Briningstool) had the hamstring, so right away, even in the camp, minicamp,” Reid said, via USA Today’s Chiefs Wire. “So, it’s great that he’s back-to-back in some practices here. And then you get a chance to see what he’s all about. He’s a good receiver. And you know what? He’s stuck his nose in there, and he’s blocking, and my hat goes off to him. He’s just got to keep stacking them, and that’s his challenge right now.”