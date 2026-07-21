Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Faces New Retirement Rumors as Season Nears

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has yet to hit the field for the first time since deciding to return to the team on a new contract, but he’s already facing new retirement rumors.

Kelce signed a three-year deal that will bring him back for the 2026 season and the ability to take it year-by-year after that. He is expected to return to a significant role as quarterback Patrick Mahomes returns from a major injury and the team looks to get back into the playoffs.

The end could be coming soon, however, with Kelce’s personal trainer sharing a hint about his potential retirement plans.

Travis Kelce Getting Ready for Potential Final Season

Kelce has been working with Cris Carter — the former NFL star who now serves as the Florida Atlantic football team’s director of football development — in Florida. As SI.com noted, Carter shared a photo working out with Kelce along with trainers Andrew Spruill and Johnny Olsen, including a potentially telling message about the tight end’s future.

“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter wrote. “Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

Kelce has not given any specific timeline about when he plans to retire, though he didn’t take long this offseason to make his decision to return.

Fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski shared some praise for Kelce, saying he was excited to see the Chiefs legend return to the field.

“Travis Kelce coming back, it just proves how great of a player that he is, how he takes care of his body,” Gronkowski said. “I have nothing but great respect for Travis Kelce. It’s great for the game that he’s coming back. I’m sure it’s great for K.C. as well. His leadership, his knowledge out there on the field. I see him all the time, good friends with him. It’s going to be great to see him out on the field … I admire his longevity. It’s incredible what he is still doing at such a high level.”