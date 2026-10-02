Chiefs Identified as Trade Destination for Former First-Round WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have unlocked a new aspect to their offense this season, with running back Kenneth Walker III bringing a strong ground game and unlocking a near-perfect play-action attack for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs could still have more firepower to add, however, with one NFL analyst naming them as a top destination for a former first-round wide receiver looking for a change of scenery.

Chiefs Could Add Promising WR to Their Offense

In an article outlining players who could benefit from a change in teams, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Chiefs might consider a run at Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Knox noted that Legette hasn’t panned out the way the Panthers had envisioned when they jumped up the draft board to land him two years ago.

“In 2024, the Carolina Panthers traded up to take wide receiver Xavier Legette with the last pick in the first round,” Knox wrote. “He was expected to become a go-to target for quarterback Bryce Young, but he’s been anything but an impact receiver.”

While Legette showed promise in his rookie season, making 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns, his role diminished after the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan.