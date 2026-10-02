Chiefs Identified as Trade Destination for Former First-Round WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have unlocked a new aspect to their offense this season, with running back Kenneth Walker III bringing a strong ground game and unlocking a near-perfect play-action attack for Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could still have more firepower to add, however, with one NFL analyst naming them as a top destination for a former first-round wide receiver looking for a change of scenery.
Chiefs Could Add Promising WR to Their Offense
In an article outlining players who could benefit from a change in teams, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Chiefs might consider a run at Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Knox noted that Legette hasn’t panned out the way the Panthers had envisioned when they jumped up the draft board to land him two years ago.
“In 2024, the Carolina Panthers traded up to take wide receiver Xavier Legette with the last pick in the first round,” Knox wrote. “He was expected to become a go-to target for quarterback Bryce Young, but he’s been anything but an impact receiver.”
While Legette showed promise in his rookie season, making 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns, his role diminished after the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan.
“The South Carolina product had just 363 yards and three touchdowns in his second season, and he had just two catches through the first two weeks of 2026,” Knox noted. “Legette is currently dealing with a knee injury and missed Week 3, but he simply hasn’t been a big part of the offense since McMillan arrived and Jalen Coker emerged as the No. 2 option.”
While Knox acknowledged that Legette will likely never bloom into a No. 1 receiver, he could be a “high-end complementary target” for a team like the Chiefs.
“He should hope to land with a potent passing offense that would make use of his 4.39 speed, 6’1″, 220-pound frame, and physical playing style,” Knox wrote.
Chiefs Praise Kenneth Walker’s Impact
The Chiefs made an unusually significant investment in their run game this offseason, signing Walker after his Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seahawks. He leads the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards so far this season, while also unlocking a strong play-action passing game for Mahomes.
“It’s opening up a lot, just knowing our run game has a huge impact,” receiver Rashee Rice said, via ESPN. “When it’s time for [pass catchers] to be called to make the play downfield when it looks like a run, we have to make that play.”
Chiefs Identified as Trade Destination for Former First-Round WR