Chiefs Trade Joe Thuney to the Bears in Surprising Move

The Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising move early Wednesday morning, trading All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Thuney, who signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021, is set to enter the final year of his contract. The trade frees up $16 million in cap space for Kansas City.

With starting right guard Trey Smith on the franchise tag, trading Thuney gives the Chiefs more flexibility to sign him long-term.

While it is a move that nearly every Chiefs fan will not like, it feels like a business move that needs to be made.

I previously mentioned extending Thuney to free up cap space. However, if you extended Thuney at around $18-21 million per year and lock up Trey Smith, it’s too much money invested in the offensive line.

With other needs across the field and key players needing extensions, such as Trent McDuffie, Kansas City had a decision to make.

Ultimately, the Chiefs chose the 25-year-old Smith over an aging Thuney.

The frontrunner to replace Thuney at left guard is 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia. The former BYU Cougar will now get his chance to win the starting spot.

Since his performance against the Broncos at left guard during Week 18, Kansas City believes in Suamataia’s potential at the position.