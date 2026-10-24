Blockbuster Chiefs Trade Pitch Lands 24-Touchdown Replacement for Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs brought Travis Kelce back on a new three-year contract, but they could have a chance to land their tight end of the future in the coming weeks.

Kelce has enjoyed a throwback season so far, helping the team jump out to a 5-0 start and moving beyond the disappointment of the 2025 season. Though Kelce put aside retirement questions in the offseason, the team could start planning his replacement thanks to a tense situation brewing in Detroit.

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Could Find Replacement for Travis Kelce in Sam LaPorta

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta unleashed some sharp criticism toward his team this week, calling them out for lack of progress toward a contract extension.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said on the Pardon My Take podcast. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.”

The comments led to speculation that the Lions could put LaPorta on the trade block, especially after subsequent reports questioning whether the team planned to offer an extension for him at all. Reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports suggested the Lions could find a trade partner with the Chiefs, giving Kansas City an eventual replacement for Kelce in exchange for a draft pick and some secondary help.

“This one is a big swing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit would get cornerback Kristian Fulton and a 2027 first-round pick,” Payton wrote.

LaPorta has been a productive tight end for the Lions, making 213 total receptions for 2,420 yardsd and 23 touchdowns since coming into the league as a second-round rookie in 2023.

Payton wrote that LaPorta could solidify the Super Bowl hopes for the Chiefs.

“A lot of people might think the Lions should just send LaPorta to a team with a great cornerback to spare,” he added. “Those teams probably aren’t looking to deal. The team that trades for LaPorta is a team that believes it can win a Super Bowl right now. That’s why the Chiefs, Broncos, and Bengals are on this list. The pitch is simple: get LaPorta and get over the hump.”

It doesn’t appear that Kelce is slowing much in his relatively advanced age, however. The veteran tight end has made 20 receptions for 299 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Questions Remain Around Sam LaPorta

It’s not clear if the Lions would consider trading their star tight end, and LaPorta did walk back his comments a bit while speaking to reporters on Friday.

“I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team, teammates, coaches,” LaPorta said, via The Athletic. “But I think there was maybe a bit of a misconception with (what) my intentions are; I want to play for this team. I give everything I have. My teammates do as well. They all love me, respect me and support me, and they want to see me be happy and compensated.”