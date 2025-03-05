Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Drops Big News About His Future Plans

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke some news on his podcast regarding his future in the NFL and with the Chiefs.

Pretty much everyone knows that Travis Kelce is officially coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs for another season in 2025, and the star tight end discussed his decision to keep playing in the Wednesday, March 5, edition of his “New Heights” podcast. As expected, there was a lot of thought that went into the decision, and it wasn’t something that Kelce decided overnight.

During the show, however, Kelce said something that may surprise some people in the NFL regarding his future in the league.

Travis Kelce Explains Kansas City Chiefs Decision

During the podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, Travis dropped some major news in saying that he isn’t even sure if 2025 will be his final season with the Chiefs.

“I can’t say whether this is gonna be the last year,” he said. “Because, I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. I know I got one on my contract, and I’m gonna give you everything I got, baby.”

So, it’s not out of the question that he’ll return for 2026.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Travis talked about why he decided to say on for at least one more season. As expected, it’s really because he loves the game of football.

“The biggest thing is that I … love playing the game of football,” he said. “I love playing, I still feel like I can play at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year – I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and what it’s been in year’s past.”

Travis added that he wants “to give it a good run. I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me… I don’t want to leave that life yet.”

He also said that he feels like he owes it to the guys on the team that he comes back “with a whole lot more effort and focus,” adding, “I just don’t know what it was during that game, man. I wasn’t at my best.”

It’s Not About the Green Stuff

During the podcast, Jason asked his brother why he decided to come back another season when he could probably make more money off the field due to his high stature.

“Why are you going to go out there,” Jason asked, “risk injury and make less money than you could make not playing football?”

It’s a good point, since Kelce could switch over to NFL broadcasting work after leaving the league, such as Tom Brady’s role with Fox and Jason’s role with ESPN. Kelce has also worked on a bevy of shows, such as FX’s “Grotesquerie” and Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Travis admitted that the money factor made him think twice, stating, “That was kind of the one I had to juggle right there,” but in the end, he decided to stay.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

