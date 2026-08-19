Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Welcomes Special Guest on Final Day of Training Camp

On the final day of training camp at St. Joe’s for the Kansas City Chiefs, they had a visitor there to watch practice. Next week, the team will return to their practice facility near Arrowhead Stadium to prepare for the third and final preseason game. And after that, it’s onto the regular season.

But for now, it’s the final day of training camp, and All-Pro Chiefs TE Travis Kelce welcomed a special guest. Former All-Pro Eagles center and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was in attendance for Kansas City’s practice. Local reporter Bill Hurrelbrink noted Kelce wore a Mickey Mouse t-shirt, bringing his signature enthusiasm to the sideline.

Travis Kelce’s fame and recognition has grown well beyond his achievements on the football field in recent years, but at the end of the day, he and his brother still love ball as much as anyone. And they are both much-beloved figures by their fellow players and teammates, as evidenced by the warm reception Jason Kelce got by Travis’ Chiefs’ teammates and coaches.

Jason Kelce Reconnects With Friends and Colleagues on the Kansas City Chiefs

During and after practice, Jason Kelce caught up with a bunch of people, not just his brother. He and Chiefs HC Andy Reid shared a moment, courtesy of Farzin Vousoughian. As Charles Goodman notes, Reid drafted Kelce to the Eagles, back when he was the head coach in Philadelphia before moving to Kansas City.

“Listen, I think Jason’s great,” Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said after practice. “He and I talk a lot about the, you know, coordinator/center battle when we used to go against each other, and he’s great. He’s into it.”

“I remember that one. He did this. I said, I remember when he got us on that one,” Spagnuolo continued, recalling a time when Kelce got the better of his defense. “I’m a big fan. He lives out there outside of Philadelphia, and we go back there a lot. I had a chance to play golf with him this summer, and I look forward to maybe doing that again sometime. They’re just good people, those Kelces, right? How can you not want to be around them?”

Could This Be Travis Kelce’s Final Season With the Chiefs?

Kelce has been coy about his plans after the 2026 season. For now, he’s focused on preparing for the season ahead and probably isn’t too concerned with making any major life or career decisions on the eve of a big season.

But he’s openly contemplated retirement before each of the last two seasons. At some point, he’ll be ready to move on, set for the next stage of his life with his new wife Taylor Swift (maybe you’ve heard of her).

Will this be Kelce’s final season? That’s unclear, but the Chiefs have to prepare as if it is.