Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Making Unexpected Career Move

Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is dabbling in something totally different than his usual football work.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has experienced more success in the NFL than most players could dream. Sure, he and the Chiefs didn’t bring home a Super Bowl win this season, but he’s already won multiple Super Bowl games and broken countless records in the NFL.

But, life is about more than football. Kelce, of course, is in a very high-profile relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift. Aside from his personal life, Kelce is delving into an area totally different from football.

A New Path for Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce

Kelce has dabbled in entertainment before, with one example being hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” He’s also had some cameos, like appearing in FX’s “Grotesquiere,” and he’ll make another cameo in the upcoming “Happy Gilmore 2″ starring Adam Sandler. He seems to like this kind of work, because Kelce is expanding his credits in the area of entertainment.

Kelce has taken on the role of being an executive producer for the upcoming movie, “My Dead Friend Zoe.” The movie first premiered at South by Southwest last year and will get a broad release on Friday, February 28. The movie stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris.

Kelce shared a statement with People magazine on Wednesday, February 19, that “being part of ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ as an executive producer has been an incredible experience.”

Kelce also shed a little light on his future, stating that, “My hope is to continue working on meaningful projects like this — stories that entertain, inspire and make a real impact.” So, it sounds like whenever Kelce retires, whether it’s this season or in the future, it’s safe to say that he’ll keep doing projects such as this one.

The movie tells the story of an Army veteran, played by Martin-Green, facing PTSD after her friend, a fellow soldier played by Morales, passes away. In the statement, Kelce added that he’s “proud to be a part” of the feature film.

In the statement, Kelce also described the flick as one that “tells a powerful story and puts two strong female characters at the forefront.”

“Sonequa and Natalie bring depth and authenticity to their performances, highlighting the strength, resilience and leadership of women in the military,” he added.

Seeing that he and Swift are such a power couple, nobody should be surprised that Kelce is happy to celebrate strong women.

Having Travis Kelce Involved in Film Gave It ‘Additional Attention’

While a film such as “My Dead Friend Zoe” was bound to draw attention based on its star cast and incredible storyline alone, the film’s director gives Kelce props for helping to put more eyes on the film.

The movie’s director, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, told Screen Rant Plus in an interview last year that when Kelce signed on as a producer for the film, “He’s really brought so much additional attention and ultimately, selfishly, I want people to enjoy this film…I think what Travis did for us was just this tidal wave of energy and exposure.”

