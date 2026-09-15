Travis Kelce’s Emotional Message to Chiefs Teammate Revealed After Broncos Win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a historic performance in Monday’s win over the Denver Broncos, then gave a teammate a keepsake to remember it.

Kelce moved into second place on the all-time receiving list among NFL tight ends, passing Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten. After the game, Kelce memorialized the moment in a signed jersey for teammate Xavier Worthy, who later revealed Kelce’s message to him.

Travis Kelce Shares Heartfelt Message to Xavier Worthy

Kelce got off to a slow start on Monday, but made some big receptions including a 59-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter that pushed him past Witten on the all-time list.

After the game, Worthy took to Instagram to show off Kelce’s jersey, which was signed with a message and a nod to his new place in the record books.

“X! My brother forever!” Kelce wrote. “Cherish every time we step on the field. One of the realest on & off the gridiron!”

Kelce added his signature and the words “2nd All-Time” in his jersey number.

Travis Kelce Thanks Teammates for Help Getting Record

Kelce gave a nod to Worthy and his other teammates after the game, saying he had a lot of help on the long reception that moved him up in the all-time list.

“I had guys blocking for me downfield, man,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “It’s a beautiful thing when you’ve got the cavalry out in front, man. I’ve just got to find a way to get my ass in the end zone.”

Travis Kelce’s Throwback Performance Earned Praise

Kelce briefly considered retirement this offseason before ultimately deciding to return, signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs. After Monday’s game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Kelce looked like the athletic pass-catcher of his younger years.

“Kelce, he dusted it off, right? Three for 71 yards. Pretty good for an old man that people look crosseyed at,” Reid told reporters after the game.