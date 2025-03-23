Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Responds to Heartbreaking Family News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is responding to some sad family news that broke over the weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having what seems to be a very fun offseason, between spending time with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift and golfing with Patrick Mahomes.

But, it’s not all fun and games, and earlier this week, Kelce’s family got hit with some sad family news. Now, Kelce is offering up his condolences.

Travis Kelce Offers Condolences to Jason and Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, the podcast host and wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, took to social media on March 22 to share the sad news that their longtime dog, Baloo, passed away one day before Kylie’s 33rd birthday. Baloo’s death certainly makes for a dark cloud over Kylie’s birthday festivities.

On Instagram, Kylie shared photos of Baloo with the couple’s daughters and wrote, “When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going. She added, “I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!'”

Kylie also said that the family was “lucky” to enjoy seven years with the “goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met” and that the dog “wanted nothing more than carbs and pets.” Well, carbs and pets are two of life’s greatest things, so we get it.

“He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips,” she added. “The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic.” She also said that she misses “you already Bubbies.”

In the comments section of the post, Travis Kelce reacted with two sad face emojis, “😢😢,” and his mom, Donna Kelce, reacted with the message, “My heart goes out to you!!!!”

One fan commented, “The worst part about owning dogs is the inevitable goodbye. Sending all of you lots of love during this time.” Another wrote that the dog “will be missed in the background of new heights,” referring to the “New Height” podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason.

Travis Kelce Spotted Enjoying Some Golf With Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce was most recently spotted with Mahomes doing some golfing this past week at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The guys seemed to be having fun on the outing, especially Travis, who played around with some onlookers.

In a photo posted by a fan on X, Kelce, 35, appeared to stick his rear end towards the camera in a playful move. In the photo, Kelce is spotted with black shorts, a while polo shirt, black and white shoes and a black hat, and he appears to be bending over with hit rear sticking out and smiling at the onlookers. Other photos posted on X show both Kelce and Mahomes playing a few rounds of golf and having some nice downtime.

It’s good that Travis and Patrick are relaxing now, because come September, they’ll be heading into a new season with the Chiefs, and one that they hope secures the big prize.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Responds to Heartbreaking Family News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x