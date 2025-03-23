Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Responds to Heartbreaking Family News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having what seems to be a very fun offseason, between spending time with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift and golfing with Patrick Mahomes.

But, it’s not all fun and games, and earlier this week, Kelce’s family got hit with some sad family news. Now, Kelce is offering up his condolences.

Travis Kelce Offers Condolences to Jason and Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, the podcast host and wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, took to social media on March 22 to share the sad news that their longtime dog, Baloo, passed away one day before Kylie’s 33rd birthday. Baloo’s death certainly makes for a dark cloud over Kylie’s birthday festivities.

On Instagram, Kylie shared photos of Baloo with the couple’s daughters and wrote, “When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going. She added, “I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!'”

Kylie also said that the family was “lucky” to enjoy seven years with the “goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met” and that the dog “wanted nothing more than carbs and pets.” Well, carbs and pets are two of life’s greatest things, so we get it.

“He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips,” she added. “The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic.” She also said that she misses “you already Bubbies.”

In the comments section of the post, Travis Kelce reacted with two sad face emojis, “😢😢,” and his mom, Donna Kelce, reacted with the message, “My heart goes out to you!!!!”

One fan commented, “The worst part about owning dogs is the inevitable goodbye. Sending all of you lots of love during this time.” Another wrote that the dog “will be missed in the background of new heights,” referring to the “New Height” podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason.

Travis Kelce Spotted Enjoying Some Golf With Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce was most recently spotted with Mahomes doing some golfing this past week at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The guys seemed to be having fun on the outing, especially Travis, who played around with some onlookers.

In a photo posted by a fan on X, Kelce, 35, appeared to stick his rear end towards the camera in a playful move. In the photo, Kelce is spotted with black shorts, a while polo shirt, black and white shoes and a black hat, and he appears to be bending over with hit rear sticking out and smiling at the onlookers. Other photos posted on X show both Kelce and Mahomes playing a few rounds of golf and having some nice downtime.

It’s good that Travis and Patrick are relaxing now, because come September, they’ll be heading into a new season with the Chiefs, and one that they hope secures the big prize.