Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Delivers Heartfelt News

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Kelce
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting recognition for a recent, heartwarming move that he's made.

When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t on the field, he’s often seen out with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. One of the things these two have in common is that they are active with charity work. When two people have so much, one might think it’s a given that they would do some charity work, but that’s certainly not always the case.

Now, Kelce has made an inspirational move to help the greater good.

Travis Kelce Gets Props from Foster Love

Foster Love is a “national nonprofit created to address the most urgent needs facing foster youth” and gives “support and resources to over 250 kids in foster care every day,” according to the organization’s website.

The 501(c)3 non-profit organization is based in Brea, California, and “committed to transforming the lives of foster youth in America. Our team believes in the power of love and generosity to make a real impact. Through fostering love together, we can give children in foster care a brighter future.”

Kelce, who will return to the Chiefs in 2025, is converting a $3.3 million property into a spot to help homeless youth. Foster Love took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, to give Kelce kudos for the move and explain everything he’s done to help homeless youth in Kansas City.

On Instagram, the account stated, “Travis Kelce bought a $3.3 million home in Kansas City to turn it into a temporary living facility for homeless youth. The 6,500-square-foot property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space, including a garden, patio, and fire pit — all designed to offer a safe and supportive environment.”

This home is more than just a place to stay. It has plenty of extra accommodations for youth.

“The facility also includes a game room and study area, giving young residents a place to relax and focus on their future,” the Foster Love account stated. “Travis is offering housing, mentorship, and educational resources, giving these youth the tools they need to move toward independence and break the cycle of homelessness.”

They added that it’s “inspiring to see @killatrav use his platform to make a real difference for vulnerable youth,” with a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

Fans Love Travis Kelce’s Charity Work

Fans took to Foster Love’s Instagram account to give Kelce props for the move, too. The post had more than 26,000 hearts after its third day up, as well as numerous comments.

One fan stated, “Such good and hope giving news. I hope this seed multiplies for the lives of those youth.” Another added, “I absolutely love this! I hope they can also receive on going case management and other services.”

Another commented, “This is what our country needs to be doing. Thank you Travis for being a real leader.” One more stated, “This is amazing! 50% of homeless have a history of foster care. So much love and thanks to Travis for this gesture.”

So, Kelce seems to be getting all good remarks for his charity work. It’s truly heartwarming to see Kelce use his position of power and money to help the homeless.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Delivers Heartfelt News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x