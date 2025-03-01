Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Delivers Heartfelt News

When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t on the field, he’s often seen out with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. One of the things these two have in common is that they are active with charity work. When two people have so much, one might think it’s a given that they would do some charity work, but that’s certainly not always the case.

Now, Kelce has made an inspirational move to help the greater good.

Travis Kelce Gets Props from Foster Love

Foster Love is a “national nonprofit created to address the most urgent needs facing foster youth” and gives “support and resources to over 250 kids in foster care every day,” according to the organization’s website.

The 501(c)3 non-profit organization is based in Brea, California, and “committed to transforming the lives of foster youth in America. Our team believes in the power of love and generosity to make a real impact. Through fostering love together, we can give children in foster care a brighter future.”

Kelce, who will return to the Chiefs in 2025, is converting a $3.3 million property into a spot to help homeless youth. Foster Love took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, to give Kelce kudos for the move and explain everything he’s done to help homeless youth in Kansas City.

On Instagram, the account stated, “Travis Kelce bought a $3.3 million home in Kansas City to turn it into a temporary living facility for homeless youth. The 6,500-square-foot property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space, including a garden, patio, and fire pit — all designed to offer a safe and supportive environment.”

This home is more than just a place to stay. It has plenty of extra accommodations for youth.

“The facility also includes a game room and study area, giving young residents a place to relax and focus on their future,” the Foster Love account stated. “Travis is offering housing, mentorship, and educational resources, giving these youth the tools they need to move toward independence and break the cycle of homelessness.”

They added that it’s “inspiring to see @killatrav use his platform to make a real difference for vulnerable youth,” with a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

Fans Love Travis Kelce’s Charity Work

Fans took to Foster Love’s Instagram account to give Kelce props for the move, too. The post had more than 26,000 hearts after its third day up, as well as numerous comments.

One fan stated, “Such good and hope giving news. I hope this seed multiplies for the lives of those youth.” Another added, “I absolutely love this! I hope they can also receive on going case management and other services.”

Another commented, “This is what our country needs to be doing. Thank you Travis for being a real leader.” One more stated, “This is amazing! 50% of homeless have a history of foster care. So much love and thanks to Travis for this gesture.”

So, Kelce seems to be getting all good remarks for his charity work. It’s truly heartwarming to see Kelce use his position of power and money to help the homeless.