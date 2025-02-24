Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Knows in His Heart’ Retirement Choice

The clock is ticking for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to make a decision on whether or not to retire. Kelce has nothing left to prove, and if he were to retire tomorrow, he’s still be worthy of being a Pro Football Hall of Famer. But, he might want to stick around one more year to try to get back to the big game with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ team. After all, going out on a Super Bowl win would be pretty much the sweetest send away imaginable.

Now, Kelce’s brother, Jason, says that he believes Kelce has made up his mind on retirement.

Travis Kelce ‘Knows in His Heart,’ Brother Jason Says

During an appearance on the Saturday, February 22, episode of “The Steam Room,” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, said he thinks the award-winning tight end has already made up his mind in his heart on retirement.

“I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do,” Jason said. “That’s the reality of it.”

Jason would likely know, too, because he mentioned that the two have talked about Travis’ retirement decision a “little bit.”

Jason added that when he made the decision to retire for good, he was ready and excited to try new things. He was also ready to enter a new phase in his career. Jason talked about his retirement decision in the context of what Travis decides, noting that they’re different guys and have separate approaches to such decisions.

“We’re very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things,” Jason said on the show. “Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I’m having in my life, I’ll think about the negatives and what about this or that, and I want to do too much, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.'”

Travis has picked up a bevy of honors over the years, including being a 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He has clocked 1,400 catches for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in 175 career games.

Travis Was Kicking Himself After Eagles Loss

While the Super Bowl loss stung for Chiefs fans, it may motivate Travis to stay in the game one more year. Nobody wants to go out on a loss, and a big one, at that. The Eagles ruled the Chiefs in the big game, taking them out 40-22.

“Couldn’t get it going offensively, they just got after us in all three phases,” Kelce said after the loss. “On top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call.”

Then, on the episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, after the loss, on February 12, he said that he was “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field,” adding that he “wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected.”