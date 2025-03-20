Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Offer They Can't Refuse

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift are getting a special offer from a friend.

Kelce had a special guest on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, March 19, in comedian and actor Ben Stiller. Many of Travis and Jason’s guests have been athletes, so it was kind out of left field to get Stiller on the show, but it was all good.

During the show, Kelce and Swift got an offer of sorts from Stiller.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Invite From Ben Stiller

The NBA is getting hot right now, and the regular season is starting to near its final stretch. It’ll be exciting to see who makes the playoffs, and one of the team that’s likely to go far is the New York Knicks. Now, Kelce and Swift have received a fun invitation from Stiller, who is a big New York Knicks fan.

On the show, Stiller recalled that back in 2014, he was sat courtside with Swift and Karlie Kloss matchup between the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Stiller was there with his son Quinlan, but since his daughter Ella was a big Swift fan, he FaceTimed her from the game, and she actually got to chat with the popstar. It was a special moment and one that really stuck with Stiller.

Now, more than a decade later, he’s remembering that connection with Swift and raved about it on “New Heights.”

“”She was there, this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son and she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter who’s a huge Swiftie, she’s 23 now,” Stiller said. “And we had the best time. She was incredible.”

‘I Can Hook That Up,’ Ben Stiller Says

Kelce seemed to love hearing the kind words about his girlfriend and talked about the possibility of getting Swift to another game. “I appreciate that,” he said. “I think the same thing, so it’s perfect. Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game.”

Stiller, 59, jumped on the idea and gave them the offer of free tickets, although he admitted that Kelce and Swift probably wouldn’t need his help. Given all the attention Swift has brought to the NFL, the NBA would likely love to get some of that attention.

“Yeah, this is the time. You should definitely come, though. I can hook that up,” Stiller said. “I’m sure you would need help getting in.”

So, how could Swift and Kelce turn down the offer for a Knicks game on Stiller? Chances are, so long as the Knicks aren’t going up against the Philadelphia 76ers, Swift would get some positive vibes at the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the offseason right now, but Kelce has said that he’s coming back for another season in 2025 and possibly longer. Meanwhile. Swift is enjoying some much-deserved time off the road, after her Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

