Chiefs Trent McDuffie Trade Package Could Land Top WR for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a major overhaul of their secondary this offseason, trading away top cornerback Trent McDuffie before trading up in the first round of the draft to land a replacement in Mansoor Delane.

The Chiefs used some of their return in the McDuffie trade to fill holes on defense, and now have the chance to use the rest to add a top wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs Have Assets Necessary to Land Josh Downs

The Chiefs have been identified as a top contender to land Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who is expected to be one of the top pass-catchers to hit the trade block before next week’s deadline.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs were among a small handful of teams in the mix.

“I would say keep an eye on the Steelers, Chiefs, and Commanders, among others, and then don’t be surprised if other teams we haven’t even considered yet, because he’s valuable and he’s set to become a free agent,” Schultz said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Colts, who already traded away DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson and are reportedly in talks on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, have set a high asking price for Downs.

“If there is a position to watch, it would be wide receiver. There are a lot of wide receivers out there whose names are being mentioned before the trade deadline. The Colts want a third-round draft pick back for Josh Downs,” Schefter reported.

While the price is relatively high, the Chiefs still have an extra third-round pick from the package of picks the Los Angeles Rams sent in the McDuffie trade.

Colts Haven’t Met Asking Price on Josh Downs Yet

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Colts have already gotten an offer for Downs, but it’s not the Day 2 pick they had been asking.

“Indianapolis has told other teams that it has received an offer of a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs, who requested to be traded in the final year of his contract,” the pair reported. “The Colts initially were asking for a third-round pick for Downs. But if they want, based on what they have told teams, a fourth-rounder is waiting for them.”

The report added that some teams have expressed interest in another Colts wide receiver, Keenan Allen.