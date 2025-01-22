Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Send Out Troubling Patrick Mahomes News Before Bills Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high on yet another playoff win, but the team sent out some worrisome Patrick Mahomes news on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high on yet another playoff win and another run at the Super Bowl. They defeated the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18, and are heading into the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at home.

Things are going well for the Chiefs, and at this point, as long as the team stays healthy, which they largely have, they have a good shot of going all the way again. But, the Chiefs sent out an unsettling update about quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of the team’s Bills matchup.

Patrick Mahomes Listed on Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Mahomes experienced a high-ankle sprain in December, but he didn’t let that get him down and still played in the team’s December 21 game against the Texans. While Mahomes seems unphased by the injury, it’s scary to think that he could still be dealing with it in the midst of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Chiefs listed Mahomes on their injury report. Scared yet?

Rest easy, because Mahomes was still a full participant, and head coach Andy Reid hasn’t made any public statement about Mahomes having difficulties with the injury. But, it’s something to keep an eye on, since this is such an important stretch of the season.

Mahomes has kept up his near-perfect record since the injury and hasn’t had a turnover since the team’s last game against the Bills in Week 11. So, that’s positive news.

Thankfully, everyone on the Chiefs’ roster was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Patrick Mahomes Shook Off Ankle Injury in December

Since Mahomes has been dealing with this injury for weeks now, he talked about it ahead of the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When asked about his ankle at the time, Mahomes said, “We haven’t done a ton as far as getting out there on the practice field.”

“We’ve done a walk-through, actually two walk-throughs now, and I feel like I can move around and do what I need to do and now we’ll get to get to a little bit faster-paced practice and see where I’m truly at,” he added.

Ahead of that game, he also noted that “the body’s going to be sore just with a short week and everything like that, but I think the ankle should be in a better place. We’ll see in practice [Monday], but as far as how I felt after this game compared to the one before, I’m definitely in a lot better place.”

Looking at the team’s most recent game against the Texans, during a January 21 interview with 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes said that while he doesn’t believe that he and the team are getting beneficial calls from the refs, there’s one thing he wishes he hadn’t done during the game.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes said. “The refs saw it and didn’t throw a flag. I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

