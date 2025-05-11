Chiefs Turn Heads With Perfect Player for Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Next Chapter’

The Kansas City Chiefs came so close to a three-peat during the 2024 season, and even though they fell short in the Super Bowl, there’s no denying that they are considered one of the biggest contenders in the league. Coming out of the 2025 NFL draft, the Chiefs got high marks, for the most part, for their picks, with Pete Prisco of CBS Sports giving them an A grade for their draft class, stating, “I really liked their draft. Simmons will be a star. Norman-Lott can be really good. Third-round edge Ashton Gillotte was one of my favorite players in this draft and was on my Better-Than team.”

When it comes to that draft class, the Chiefs are getting praised for adding one particular player who could help form the “next chapter” of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career.

Analyst Says the Kansas City Chiefs Have His Favorite Pick

Now that the draft has wrapped up, NFL experts and analysts are grading the choices on all 257 picks. For the Chiefs, one newbie is drawing extra attention. In a May 9 feature for ESPN, a panel of experts discuss some of the biggest moments of the draft. “We asked more than a dozen of our NFL experts to weigh in with their opinions on everything that went down in Green Bay,” they explain.

For the Chiefs, NFL analyst Jeremy Follower loves the team’s selection of offensive tackle Josh Simmons, which they took as their No. 32 pick.

“My favorite picks typically come with some level of risk but tremendous upside,” he said in the feature. “Simmons embodies that. Multiple scouts told me his tape was the best of any offensive tackle. Injury concerns are there, but if Kansas City maximizes Simmons’ potential, it has a premier left tackle for Patrick Mahomes’ next chapter.”

More Praise for the Chiefs’ Draft Choices

In the same article, NFL expert Jason Reid says the Kansas City Chiefs have his favorite draft class for 2025.

“If general manager Brett Veach is right about Josh Simmons, the Chiefs got one of the best recent left tackle prospects with the last pick of the first round. That’s called high value,” he stated in the piece. “Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott could be an impact rotational player immediately and consistent starter eventually.”

He also praised the team for picking up “fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals,” also adding that “even seventh-round running back Brashard Smith can provide a boost to the running game.”

One thing is for sure: Mahomes is here to stay. In a May 9 feature for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon describes each team’s urgency after the 2025 NFL draft to land a solid quarterback, and he names Mahomes as being among the safest quarterbacks with their respective franchises.

“Future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes is under contract through 2031,” Reid states in the piece.

The NFL season will start with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4. The Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game, and their opponent has yet to be announced.