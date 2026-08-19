Chiefs Reporter Relays Tyquan Thornton Injury News After WR Carted Out

As injury news keeps piling up for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp, there is a glimmer of hope and some good news. Several players left practice with various injuries yesterday, including Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton, who left on a cart.

According to Matt McMullen, a senior team reporter for the Chiefs, Thornton is back in pads at practice just a day after being carted off the practice field with a hamstring injury. That’s a major relief for the Chiefs, a team already dealing with a slew of injuries at the wide receiver position.

Thornton may not be 100 percent healthy, but the fact he’s able to be out there with his teammates and practice — in pads without a non-contact jersey no less — is a fantastic sign. Hopefully he doesn’t suffer any more injury scares this preseason.

Tyquan Thornton Plays an Important Role in the Chiefs’ Receiving Corps

A former second-round pick by the Patriots out of Baylor, Thornton didn’t stick in New England. When his old team was ready to move on after three seasons, the Chiefs swooped in quickly, wanting to put his skillset to use in Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s offense.

Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at over 6-foot-two-inches tall at the NFL Scouting Combine, shooting his name up draft boards. That kind of speed at his size is rare, no other way to put it. The Chiefs had a vision for using him as a designated deep threat, running verticals and catching bombs from MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

Due to various injuries and suspensions to other members of Kansas City’s wide receiver corps, Thornton saw his role increase throughout the season. Last year, his first with the Chiefs, he had 19 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a whopping 23.1 yards per reception.

Thornton set new career highs in yards, touchdowns, and yards per reception in 2025, leading the league in that last stat by a margin. He stretches the field, opening things up underneath for the Chiefs’ other receivers and getting one or two deep balls thrown his way each game. Kansas City can’t afford for him to miss much time.

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Still Settling the Depth Chart at Wide Receiver

Here’s what we know: when everyone’s healthy, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are the top weapons on the outside for the Chiefs, with Thornton settling nicely into the WR3 role. Players such as rookies Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong, plus second-year man Jalen Royals fill depth roles behind them.

Here’s the thing, though: Kansas City can’t seem to keep these guys healthy. And Allen and Armstrong put together such strong camp, they’re already pushing for larger roles. No one’s cutting into Rice’s targets — but could we see more of a timeshare behind him?