Chiefs Urged to Make ‘All In’ Move by Signing Raiders’ Castaway

The Kansas City Chiefs divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, made Sunday headlines around the NFL after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team is releasing veteran cornerback Jack Jones. That news came after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported several hours earlier on April 6 that the team would attempt to trade Jones before resorting to a release.

Kansas City’s cornerback room is nearly full, but the depth chart potentially has room for one more veteran. That’s why several people on X, formerly Twitter, expressed a desire for the Chiefs to sign the 27-year-old CB when he is released on Monday, April 7.

“Would love to see the Chiefs scoop Jack Jones and get him back to playing at a high level just to stick it to the Raiders,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “They could still use another corner, even if it isn’t the most pressing need. Insurance given Kristian Fulton and Jaylen Watson’s injury histories.”

Another person added, “I don’t care what anyone else thinks—if Jack Jones hits the market, I want the Chiefs to go all in on him! He could bring so much to our secondary.”

“Jack Jones is going to provide a team with a very nice ‘buy the dip’ opportunity that tends to happen with CBs in the offseason. He was good two years ago, meh last year, obviously looks like a cheap option if traded/cut. I’d bring him in if I was KC but the room obv is semi-full,” another person said.

What to Know About Jack Jones

Jones has had a shaky start to his NFL career. He was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2022 but was cut mid-season in 2023. One day after being cut by the Patriots, Jones was claimed off of waiver by the Raiders.

While with the Raiders, Jones flashed his potential. Those flashes included a pick-six against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 of the 2023 regular season and another against the Chiefs on Christmas Day that year.

Despite the promising flashes in 2023, Jones didn’t take a step forward in 2024. Instead, he took two steps — maybe even three — backward.

Jones’s Pro Football Focus grades were career worsts across the board during the 2024 season. He had a 53.9 defensive grade, a 52.9 coverage grade, and a 39.1 tackling grade.

In total, Jones allowed 54 receptions on 82 targets for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games played, according to PFF.

With head coach Antonio Pierce gone and new HC Pete Carroll now calling the shots, Carroll, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham — who has been Jones’s DC the last two seasons — and new general manager John Spytek must not think Jones can mesh well with what they want to do defensively moving forward.

When Jones is released on Monday, Las Vegas will save $3.4 million against the cap, per Over The Cap.

Chiefs Could Jack Jones a Chance During Offseason Program

Yes, the Chiefs have very little room left to add a veteran and some rookies into the CB room. But Jones, if he can prove himself during the offseason program, could be a great fit for a team known for getting the most out of its defensive backs.

According to OTC, Kansas City’s effective cap space — the cap space the team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster — is $9 million. That gives the Chiefs plenty of financial flexibility to sign Jones, who shouldn’t be had for any more than a one-year, prove-it contract.