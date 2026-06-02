Chiefs Urged to Embrace ‘Youth Movement’ by Trading Struggling CB

The Kansas City Chiefs have already overhauled their secondary this offseason, parting ways with their top cornerback and trading up in the first round of the draft to land a new one.

The team could have more changes ahead. One NFL analyst believes the team could still part ways with veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton, who has struggled in recent years and could lose his spot on the depth chart.

Chiefs Could Continue Secondary Overhaul

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified one player from every NFL team who could hit the trade block, suggesting the Chiefs continue their “youth movement” by swapping out Fulton for a younger cornerback.