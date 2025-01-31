Chiefs Get Discouraging News About Potential Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs will not hold a public Super Bowl rally if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, according to Alyssa Mueller and Malik Jackson of FOX4 in Kansas City on January 30.

That decision was made as a result of the mass shooting that took place during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in 2024. The incident occurred due to a dispute between several people at a parking garage near Union Station that led to one death and 22 injuries after multiple shots were fired at the conclusion of the rally.

Chiefs Have Alternate Plan to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions do have a plan for the team to celebrate if they win a third straight championship.

“If they win, the celebration will begin with an exclusive gathering at Arrowhead Stadium for players, their families, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. That gathering may be broadcast on screens along the parade route,” Mueller and Jackson wrote.

“Following the Arrowhead celebration, players would stage near Crown Center,” they continued. “Players will load there for the parade, with a parade route to begin at Pershing and Main, then go to Grand and extend up Grand to 6th Street.”

Planners of the event expect to have “special experiences” for fans to enjoy during the celebration, per FOX4.

X Users React to Chiefs Not Having Super Bowl Parade

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs opting to not have a public Super Bowl rally if they win SBLIX.

“With the World Cup in a year and a half, the city cannot risk another PR mess,” one person wrote. “Of course they aren’t doing a rally for hundreds of thousands of people they cannot logistically check for firearms.”

“Doing the celebration this way will only remind the community of the tragic events of last year,” another person wrote. “Also, there probably won’t be as big of a turn out along the parade route and it will tarnish the potential 3peat celebration. But first things first, I guess.”

“Just a celebratory parade is a good idea,” another person wrote. “Don’t want to repeat of what happened last year’s rally. I just would like for everyone to have a great time celebrating the Chiefs 3-peat…if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, that is.”

“Maybe open up both Kaufman and Arrowhead, and let van sit in both,” another person wrote. “With those sitting in Kaufman watching what’s going on the stage at Arrowhead after the parade. But probably do the money and security issues they probably won’t do that or did not consider that.”

“Why is a parade safe but not the rally? This really doesn’t make sense,” another person wrote. “Have both or neither. Imagine we 3-peat, first ever in NFL history, and we can’t have a rally for it because of some fucking morons who had to have a shootout in a crowd. [Expletive] makes my blood boil.”

“I hope that they enforce the laws about public drunkeness, including the Chiefs players,” another person wrote. “The children get out of school to go to the parade to see Chiefs players guzzeling beer and throwing the empties. Chiefs players up on stage while falling down drunk. Cmon now.”