Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Put on Notice Amid Return to Team

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice cleared his biggest hurdle, returning to training camp after recovering from an offseason knee surgery that was interrupted by a jail sentence.

But Rice could have a lot to prove in the coming season, which could be make-or-break for his future with the team. Reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press singled out Rice as one of the NFL players with the most to prove in the upcoming season.

Rashee Rice Could Be in Hot Water With the Chiefs

Waszak noted that Rice has been a headache for the team, piling injuries on with off-the-field troubles that included a felony conviction for a street-racing incident.

“The 26-year-old wide receiver, who missed the Chiefs’ voluntary offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp, served a 30-day sentence in a Dallas County jail for violating the terms of his probation, stemming from his role in a car crash that left multiple people injured on a Texas highway,” Waszak wrote. “Rice also had surgery to clean debris in his right knee shortly before he was sentenced. When he has played, he has been a productive target for Patrick Mahomes with 156 catches for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns. But Rice has also played just 28 games in three seasons because of a suspension and injuries.”

Rice is expected to return to a significant role with the Chiefs, but the team faces uncertainty with quarterback Patrick Mahomes returning from a season-ending torn ACL. The team’s offense added running back Kenneth Walker III to give more balance to the offense, while tight end Travis Kelce opted against retirement to return for another season.

The Chiefs will face pressure as a franchise as they try to follow up a disappointing 2025 season, when the team fell apart in the second half and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

Rashee Rice Could Cost Himself Money

Rice is heading into a contract season with the Chiefs, which could put even more pressure on his performance. NFL insider Adam Schefter speculated that Rice could throw away a deal worth up to $40 million per year if he doesn’t straighten out.

“What I think of here is the opportunity that he is squandering,” Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “If Rashee Rice were a clean player with no off-the-field issues, with no injuries, we’d be talking about a new contract this offseason in excess of $40 million a year.”

Despite missing a chunk of last season while serving his suspension for the racing conviction, he was a strong performer when on the field. He managed 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season.