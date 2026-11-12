Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Gets Rough Assessment After Josh Downs Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs could be developing a new pecking order at wide receiver after the addition of Josh Downs, and former first-round pick Xavier Worthy could be taking a hit.

The Chiefs looked to bolster their ailing wide receiver room on Tuesday, striking a deal with the Indianapolis Colts for their veteran wide receiver. Though Downs has seen his production dip since the rise of Alec Pierce, he is expected to step into a significant role with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

One NFL analyst warns that it could come at the expense of Worthy, the team’s reigning deep threat.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton gave the Chiefs a grade of “A” for the acquisition of Downs, noting that it filled a major need on offense.

“The Chiefs had been looking for wide receiver help, and they landed a 25-year-old who could be a long-term primary target in their passing offense,” Moton wrote. “In Indianapolis, Downs mostly operated as a secondary option in the aerial attack, though he still caught 68 passes for 771 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign and 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns in the following season.”

Moton noted that Downs could be a better fit for Kansas City’s complement of wide receivers than Worthy, who struggled to meet the potential the team expected when trading up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to land him.

“Going to Kansas City, Downs can complement Rashee Rice better than inconsistent speedster Xavier Worthy,” Moton wrote. “He’s capable of lining up in the slot and on the perimeter as a versatile playmaker and could emerge as the Chiefs’ most productive receiver.” Mahomes said he was impressed with just how quickly Downs has been picking up the offense. “You can tell just the intellect and how he’s able to pick stuff up. He’s a professional,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “He knows what he’s doing, and he wants to come in and just compete and have success.” Mahomes added that the Colts and Chiefs have similar offensive concepts, but said Downs is still a quick study. “The entire offense, it’ll probably take a couple weeks (to learn),” Mahomes said. “But I think what I’ve learned just from meeting Josh is he’s very intelligent.”